French Foreign Minister Visits Ukraine, Reaffirms Support Amid Russian Strikes

On his first official visit abroad, France’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné made his way to Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The visit came at a critical time as Ukraine marks the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and the nation eagerly anticipates substantial new aid from Brussels and Washington.

France’s Commitment to Ukraine

During his visit, Séjourné reiterated France’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine. This assurance comes on the heels of the United Kingdom’s recent announcement of additional military aid to the nation by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Despite political hurdles, notably Hungary’s Viktor Orban’s veto of a 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, Séjourné assured France’s unwavering support.

While the aid promised to Ukraine has seen a decrease compared to the previous year, Séjourné affirmed that France would do everything within its power to assist. French military support to Ukraine has thus far totaled 3.2 billion euros, highlighting the nation’s commitment.

Strengthening Ukraine’s Defense

During his discussions with President Zelensky, Séjourné addressed Ukraine’s defense needs, including the joint production of drones, artillery, and air defense enhancement. This commitment to strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to produce necessary weapons domestically was echoed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who confirmed the two nations’ intention to enhance defense company collaboration.

New Wave of Russian Aerial Attacks

The visit came amid a new wave of Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force reported 40 missiles and drones launched overnight, 8 of which were destroyed, and over 20 devices disabled. The Russian government claimed to have hit all designated facilities. The latest attacks resulted in one civilian injury in the Sumy region.

In the face of these renewed assaults, Séjourné’s visit underscores the urgency of the situation and France’s commitment to aiding Ukraine. As Ukraine continues to fend off assaults from Russia, its allies’ support becomes more crucial than ever.