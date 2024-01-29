French Farmers Intensify Protests Against Foreign Agricultural Imports

French farmers, predominantly from the Gard region, have escalated their protests against the import of foreign agricultural products. Around fifty tractors, deployed by the farmers, have blocked the logistics platforms of renowned retailers like Géodis, Grand Frais, and Auchan. The protesters manifested their indignation by setting fire to tires, manure, and waste at the entrance gates of these platforms.

Supportive Gestures and Blockades

This action was preceded by a morning filled with supportive gestures from local mayors, and blockades on the A9 motorway and other significant points. The result was significant disruptions and traffic jams. The farmers' core demand is for large retailers to prioritize local products and offer fair prices for their produce. They perceive the current scenario, with less restrictive standards in Spain, as unfair competition, which is detrimental to Mediterranean agriculture.

Government Response

Despite the farmers' visible agitation and drastic measures, they believe their concerns are not being adequately addressed by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. The government's response to the protests has included gradual abandonment of plans to reduce subsidies on agricultural diesel and promises to ease environmental regulations. Yet, the farmers insist these measures do not fully address their demands.

Future Course of Action

The farmers are calling for concrete measures and are ready to intensify their actions to be heard. This includes threats to lay siege to Paris by blocking major roads, a move that has prompted the interior ministry to deploy a large number of security forces around the capital. The events unfolding in France represent a deep-seated discontent within the agricultural community over the economic pressures they face due to the pricing and import policies of large distribution chains.