en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

French Economy More Resilient than Feared, Assures ECB’s Villeroy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
French Economy More Resilient than Feared, Assures ECB’s Villeroy

In a recent television appearance, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a European Central Bank (ECB) policy maker and head of the Bank of France, offered an update on France’s economic outlook. Despite a slowdown in growth, Villeroy conveyed a more positive picture than initially projected. He expressed confidence that France would evade a recession in 2024 and upheld the central bank’s previous growth estimate of 0.9% for the same year.

Resilience amid Slowdown

Reassuring viewers on France 2 television, Villeroy elucidated that France’s economic growth is slowing but remains more robust than expected. This supports the central bank’s estimate of 0.9% growth for 2024. The Bank of France’s latest survey and high-frequency indicators further suggest a declining likelihood of a recession in France. In fact, growth in the fourth quarter was closer to 0.2% than previously forecasted.

Reasons for Optimism

Villeroy laid out reasons for optimism. Businesses continue to anticipate growth in services and industry in January, albeit at a slower pace. On the inflation front, although remaining high in France, it is expected to fall below 3% within the next few months. The central bank is committed to maintaining it at 2% by 2025.

ECB’s Role in Accelerating Economy

Villeroy also hinted that the ECB could play a significant role in accelerating the economy by reducing interest rates in 2024. The Bank of France estimated that France’s economy grew by 0.2% in the last quarter of 2023, surpassing previous expectations. This growth was attributed to the services and industry sectors, compensating for declines in construction and energy.

The European Central Bank stated that if France’s fourth-quarter GDP rate is confirmed, it would raise its 2023 growth estimate to 0.9%. Forecasts for the first half of 2024 predict slow growth, with an anticipated pickup in 2025. This outlook underscores Villeroy’s unwavering confidence in France’s economic resilience and potential for steady growth in the coming years.

0
Economy Europe France
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
32 mins ago
Madison County Embarks on a Broadband Revolution with $13.7M Grant
Imagine living in an era where high-speed internet is not a luxury but a fundamental amenity. This is the reality that Madison County, Idaho, is weaving for its residents. The county has been allocated a massive $13.7 million grant from the State of Idaho Capital Project Fund. This fund will fuel the development and execution
Madison County Embarks on a Broadband Revolution with $13.7M Grant
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
1 hour ago
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
Bellingham's Rental Market: A Tale of Increases and Decreases
2 hours ago
Bellingham's Rental Market: A Tale of Increases and Decreases
MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024
38 mins ago
MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024
Egypt's Prime Minister Tours Industrial Projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone
55 mins ago
Egypt's Prime Minister Tours Industrial Projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Economic Challenges in Texas: A Tale of Prosperity and Poverty
1 hour ago
Economic Challenges in Texas: A Tale of Prosperity and Poverty
Latest Headlines
World News
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
3 mins
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
4 mins
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
4 mins
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
5 mins
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
7 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
7 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
9 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
10 mins
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
11 mins
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app