French Economy More Resilient than Feared, Assures ECB’s Villeroy

In a recent television appearance, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a European Central Bank (ECB) policy maker and head of the Bank of France, offered an update on France’s economic outlook. Despite a slowdown in growth, Villeroy conveyed a more positive picture than initially projected. He expressed confidence that France would evade a recession in 2024 and upheld the central bank’s previous growth estimate of 0.9% for the same year.

Resilience amid Slowdown

Reassuring viewers on France 2 television, Villeroy elucidated that France’s economic growth is slowing but remains more robust than expected. This supports the central bank’s estimate of 0.9% growth for 2024. The Bank of France’s latest survey and high-frequency indicators further suggest a declining likelihood of a recession in France. In fact, growth in the fourth quarter was closer to 0.2% than previously forecasted.

Reasons for Optimism

Villeroy laid out reasons for optimism. Businesses continue to anticipate growth in services and industry in January, albeit at a slower pace. On the inflation front, although remaining high in France, it is expected to fall below 3% within the next few months. The central bank is committed to maintaining it at 2% by 2025.

ECB’s Role in Accelerating Economy

Villeroy also hinted that the ECB could play a significant role in accelerating the economy by reducing interest rates in 2024. The Bank of France estimated that France’s economy grew by 0.2% in the last quarter of 2023, surpassing previous expectations. This growth was attributed to the services and industry sectors, compensating for declines in construction and energy.

The European Central Bank stated that if France’s fourth-quarter GDP rate is confirmed, it would raise its 2023 growth estimate to 0.9%. Forecasts for the first half of 2024 predict slow growth, with an anticipated pickup in 2025. This outlook underscores Villeroy’s unwavering confidence in France’s economic resilience and potential for steady growth in the coming years.