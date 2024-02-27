French Drama 'Cats Eyes' Draws Global Interest with Newen Connect's Pre-Sales Strategy

Paris-based Newen Connect has orchestrated a successful pre-sale round for the live-action series 'Cats Eyes,' securing partnerships across Switzerland, Belgium, and with Amazon for multiple regions. This strategy highlights the burgeoning international allure of the series, underscoring its potential as a significant player in the global television landscape.

Advertisment

Strategic Pre-Sales and International Appeal

The acquisition of 'Cats Eyes' by RTS for Switzerland and RTL for Belgium, along with Amazon as a co-producer for France, Latin America, and Japan, marks a pivotal moment for the series, produced by Big Bang Production for TF1. This development is a testament to the series' robust script, stellar casting, and ambitious production values. The series follows the Chamade sisters in Paris as they embark on a quest to unravel the mystery behind their father's disappearance, a storyline that resonates with a broad audience spectrum.

Highlight at London TV Screenings

Advertisment

At the London TV Screenings, Newen Connect showcased 'Cats Eyes,' currently in post-production, stirring anticipation among global buyers. The series boasts a compelling cast, including Camille Lou, Constance Labbé, and Claire Romain, who bring the Chamade sisters to life. Their pursuit of revealing their father's fate, intertwined with high-stakes art theft, sets the stage for an intriguing narrative. Additionally, the involvement of police chief Quentin Chapuis adds a layer of complexity to the storyline, promising viewers an engaging mix of drama and action.

The Role of Newen Connect in Securing Early Funding

Leona Connell, Newen Connect's chief commercial officer, emphasized the critical role of securing early funding in today's competitive production landscape. With production costs on the rise and platforms becoming more selective, Newen Connect's proactive approach in the project's early stages is crucial. This strategy not only ensures the series' production feasibility but also maximizes its appeal to a global audience. Newen Connect's participation in the London TV Screenings further illustrates its commitment to showcasing European programming's best, whether in English or other languages.

The successful pre-sale of 'Cats Eyes' and the strategic positioning by Newen Connect forecast a promising future for the series, potentially setting a new benchmark for international television productions. As the series progresses towards its release, the anticipation among viewers and industry professionals alike continues to build, promising a captivating addition to the global television repertoire.