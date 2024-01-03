en English
France

French Defense Minister Visits Lebanon: A Step Towards Strengthening Military Healthcare Services

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
French Defense Minister Visits Lebanon: A Step Towards Strengthening Military Healthcare Services

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander, General Joseph Aoun, recently welcomed the French Minister of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu, at the military headquarters in Yarzeh. The focal point of their meeting was to explore avenues to fortify the alliance between the Lebanese and French armies. Post meeting, the two dignitaries proceeded to the military healthcare facility, where they were briefed by Colonel Dany Bsharaoui, the Chief of the facility, about its operational capabilities, resource requirements, and upcoming projects.

Enhancing Military Healthcare Services

General Aoun and Minister Lecornu took a tour of various departments within the facility, closely observing the day-to-day operations. Minister Lecornu praised the military healthcare staff for their exceptional efforts and professionalism in executing their duties. He underscored the necessity to bolster the Lebanese army, especially in the realm of military healthcare services, considering the existing challenges.

French-Lebanese Medical Coordination Project

This visit signifies France’s unwavering support to assist and enhance the Lebanese army’s functions, particularly in the healthcare sector. It is anticipated that a medical coordination project between the French and Lebanese armies will soon be official, with France providing 15 tons of medical aid. This aid, which was destined for the military hospital in Beirut, aims to deepen medical cooperation with structural projects.

French Support Amidst Regional Turmoil

This development comes amidst regional turmoil, including an Israeli drone strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs that resulted in the death of seven people. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati termed the explosion as ‘a new Israeli crime’ and filed an urgent complaint with the United Nations Security Council. French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to avoid further escalation in Lebanon and iterated his call for a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Macron also expressed concern about the civilian death toll in Gaza. These incidents highlight the importance of strengthening the Lebanese army’s capabilities, further underlining the significance of France’s support.

France Military
Mahnoor Jehangir

