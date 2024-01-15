In an illuminating New Year's message, the leader of the French Communist Party (PCF) launched a scathing critique of the enduring U.S. blockade against Cuba, a situation that has persisted for over six decades. This critique, coming from the PCF's headquarters, came in tandem with the party's 2023 initiative to extend political and economic support to Cuba, a country beleaguered by the restrictive blockade.

Call to Arms – A Cry for Global Solidarity

This impassioned speech, disseminated to parliamentarians, communist authorities, foreign diplomats, and other distinguished guests, underscored the ubiquitous suffering of peoples worldwide. No continent, the leader noted, remains untouched by crises and conflicts. Violence, terrorism, revenge, and war crimes have become all too common in international relations, manifesting in a perilous escalation.

France’s Diplomatic Might & Potential Influence

Highlighting France's unique geopolitical position, the PCF leader urged the nation to employ its comprehensive diplomatic network, the third largest on the globe, to champion peace. By doing so, he postulated, France could foster the development of a more equitable and representative collective security system. Upholding its values of equality among nations and peaceful resolution of conflicts, he believes, is integral to France's international role.

Standing United Against the Blockade

Support for Cuba is not confined within France's borders. The South African Communist Party (SACP) has also voiced its solidarity with Cuba, urging the U.S. to lift the economic, trade, investment, and financial sanctions against the island nation. The SACP, along with other organizations worldwide, condemned the U.S. actions, standing united against the unjust Cuban blockade. These combined efforts aim to strengthen relationships with Cuba and proffer unwavering support for the embattled Cuban government.