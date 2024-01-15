French Cities to Impose Fines Based on ‘Radar’ Camera Evidence

In a significant move towards automated traffic rule enforcement, French cities including Toulouse and Marseille are turning their trial phase of fixed ‘radar’ cameras into an active operation from January 16th. These cameras, which have been diligently monitoring speed and compliance with traffic rules over the trial period, will now begin issuing fines to offending drivers.

Transition to Active Enforcement

The shift from passive monitoring to active enforcement will see drivers penalized for transgressions such as speeding or running red lights, as captured by the cameras. The fines imposed will be on par with those meted out by police officers during traffic stops. In addition to the financial penalties, certain offences may also lead to points being added to the driver’s license, significantly escalating the consequences of traffic rule violations.

Urban Cameras in Toulouse and Marseille

Toulouse is leading the way with the maximum number of cameras installed in its city center, boasting a total of 20. Meanwhile, Marseille is currently operating three of these urban surveillance devices. The départements of Belfort and Doubs have also expressed intentions of implementing similar camera-based systems for traffic rule enforcement.

Expanding Scope of Surveillance

Greater cities such as Paris are contemplating the adoption of this camera technology to enforce low emission zones. This proposed change reflects a transition from the current enforcement by police stops to a more automated system akin to those employed in cities like London. Such measures are expected to not only bring down the rate of traffic rule violations but also significantly contribute towards the ongoing battle against environmental pollution.