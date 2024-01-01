en English
Automotive

French Automotive Market Surges: New Car Registrations Up 14.5% in December

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
The French automotive market witnessed a remarkable growth in December, marking a significant increase of 14.5% in new car registrations, as reported by the PFA auto association. This surge played a crucial role in driving an overall annual growth of 16.1%, with a grand total of 1.77 million vehicles registered throughout the year.

Notable Performances

Volkswagen AG, the third highest selling automotive brand in France, observed a commendable 19.5% increase in its registrations in December. BMW AG also displayed a formidable performance, with a 27.6% surge in sales figures. However, the market leaders in France, Renault Group and Stellantis, yielded mixed results. While Renault Group’s new registrations showed a modest growth of 1.7% in December, Stellantis experienced a plunge of 7.6% in car sales, with its Citroen brand suffering a particularly steep decline.

Trends in Electric Vehicles

There was also a noticeable shift towards electric and rechargeable hybrid vehicles in the market. These environmentally-friendly alternatives accounted for 30% of new car sales in December and made up 26% of the total registrations for the year. This marks a significant increase from the 22% recorded in 2022, highlighting the growing preference for sustainable transportation solutions.

The Road Ahead

Despite the promising rebound, the French automotive market still trails behind its 2019 figures. The uncertainties of the upcoming year are manifold, including geopolitical tensions and an inflationary environment that could potentially dampen consumer sentiment. Changes in public aid for electrification also add to the unpredictability. For instance, Germany recently decided to terminate its bonus for electric vehicles, while France has tightened the eligibility criteria for its bonus. The Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (Acea) predicts a slowdown in the growth of the entire European automotive market next year, with a modest increase of around 2.5%, compared to the estimated 12% in 2023. However, analysts from EvercoreISI anticipate a growth of 10-15% in the market for electrified vehicles, including hybrids, in Europe in 2024.

Automotive Business France
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

