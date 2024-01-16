French Athletes Unveil Olympics Kit at Paris Fashion Week

On the first day of Paris Fashion Week, a dozen French Olympic athletes graced the runway, unveiling their kits for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The kits, a result of a two-year collaborative project between designer Stephane Ashpool and French brand Le Coq Sportif, presented a unique blend of chicness, elegance, and brightness, echoing France's national colors: blue, white, and red.

A 1990s Aesthetic

The athletes' village uniform exudes a 1990s vibe, a nod to a significant era in French fashion history. The training and competition outfits, designed with a modern, abstract take on the traditional French flag colors, symbolize the nation's diversity. This intricate design choice ensures that every piece of the uniform, from training to competition outfits, resonates with the spirit of unity and diversity that the Olympics embody.

Designing for Elegance and Brightness

Designer Stephane Ashpool, known for his innovative approach to fashion, worked closely with athletes to create a cool, elegant, and modern aesthetic. The uniforms are not only functional but also stylish, mirroring the designer's commitment to blending comfort with fashion. This attention to detail is part of the reason why the uniforms will also be featured in an exhibit at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, later this year.

Looking Forward to the Paris Olympics

With the Paris Olympics scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, this fashion show serves as a significant unveiling of the kits that French athletes will wear during the games. As the outfits are produced locally in France, they also represent a commitment to supporting local industries. The anticipation for the Paris Olympics is building, and this fashion-forward, vibrant unveiling is a promising start to the journey.