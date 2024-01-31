French Agriculture Minister Announces Increased Financial Support for Struggling Winegrowers

The Minister of Agriculture in France, Marc Fesneau, in a move to support struggling winegrowers, has announced a significant financial upliftment. The emergency fund, initially sitting at 20 million euros, will now see an increase to 80 million euros. Each farm can avail up to a maximum of 20,000 euros to cover losses resulting from drought, health hazards, and a 'blank year' of interest and bank charges. The distribution of this aid will be overseen by prefects, and the first lot of payments are scheduled before the agricultural show commencing on February 24.

Temporary Vine Uprooting Campaign, A Ray of Hope

Alongside the emergency fund, an additional 150 million euros have been allocated for a temporary vine uprooting campaign. This campaign is part of the national wine program, otherwise known as the OCM, which already benefits from a hefty 250 million euros. The measure allows winegrowers to take a hiatus from replanting for up to 8 years or choose for permanent uprooting for agricultural diversification.

The intent is to cover a substantial 80% of the grubbing cost, approximately 4,000 euros per hectare. However, for those growers who prefer to uproot and not replant, there is currently no scheme in place. Any changes to facilitate this would require alterations to the common agricultural policy (CAP), a decision pending with the European Commission.

Optimistic Outlook for the Vineyard Restructuring

The vice-president of the FNSEA expressed an optimistic outlook about the leverage effect of combining national and community credits to support the vineyard and its restructuring. The agricultural minister is also expected to address other agricultural crises affecting livestock, fruits and vegetables, and field crops in future announcements.

A Step Forward in Supporting Struggling Winegrowers

With this step, the French government aims to provide a financial cushion to a sector that has been grappling with multiple challenges. The 80 million euros boost to the emergency fund, along with the 150 million euros for the temporary vine uprooting campaign, is expected to alleviate some of the financial pressure on French winegrowers. The country's wine industry, which is a significant part of its cultural and economic fabric, is set to benefit from these measures.