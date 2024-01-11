en English
Business

Freelance.com Acquires STA Group: A Strategic Move to Solidify European Leadership

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:03 am EST


European leader in connecting businesses with external talents, Freelance.com, has made a strategic move with the acquisition of the STA group, a company renowned for wage portage and connecting highly qualified consultants with businesses. This acquisition is set to enhance Freelance.com’s range of services and fortify its standing in the wage portage market across France and Europe.

STA Group’s Impressive Growth

The STA group, which saw an impressive €86 million in revenue in 2022, is projected to reach about €120 million in 2023, indicating significant growth. The combined revenue of the newly formed group, including Freelance.com, is expected to surpass a staggering €1 billion, with a hefty €500 million stemming from the wage portage segment in Europe for the year 2023.

Seamless Integration and Promising Future

The synergy between Freelance.com’s existing offerings and STA’s specialization, particularly in IT skills, is expected to result in a seamless integration and promising prospects for the future. The STA group, known for its user-friendly platform, digital service offerings, and competitive costs, adds nearly 15,000 consultants to Freelance.com’s talent pool. This further strengthens its position in high-demand skills such as strategy consulting, industry expertise, transition management, and IT freelancing.

Leadership Reinforcement and Complementary Services

Laurent Perret, Deputy General Manager of Freelance.com, highlights the synergies and the reinforcement of their leadership in the market. The founder of STA group expressed confidence in Freelance.com’s long-term industrial project, emphasizing the complementary nature of their services and the quality of support for clients.

Business Europe France
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

