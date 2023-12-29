en English
Business

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers: L’Oréal Heiress Becomes First Woman to Amass $100 Billion Fortune

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:25 am EST
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers: L’Oréal Heiress Becomes First Woman to Amass $100 Billion Fortune

In an unprecedented financial achievement, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Eugene Schueller, has become the first woman to amass a personal fortune exceeding $100 billion. Her net worth swelled to $100.1 billion on the back of skyrocketing share prices of L’Oreal SA, situating her as the world’s 12th-richest person, as documented by Bloomberg.

Legacy of L’Oreal and the Path to Fortune

At 70 years old, Bettencourt Meyers serves as the vice-chair of L’Oreal’s board and retains nearly 35% of the organization’s shares. The company’s total valuation looms around $268 billion. Her sons, Jean-Victor Meyers and Nicolas Meyers, also sit as directors on the board. The family’s substantial wealth was passed down after the death of her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, in 2017. This inheritance led to legal disputes and became the focus of a Netflix documentary series, ‘L’Affaire Bettencourt’.

Unwavering Resilience Amidst Pandemic

Despite the pandemic’s challenges, L’Oreal bounced back, registering a 35% increase in its shares this year, following a surge in demand for luxury goods. The family manages their L’Oreal stake and directs investments in various entrepreneurial projects through Tethys, their holding company chaired by Bettencourt Meyers, and Tethys Invest SAS, established in 2016 with her husband Jean-Pierre Meyers.

Investments and Low Profile

The family’s investment ventures include stakes in the insurance broker April Group, fashion brand Sezane, and private hospital operator Elsan, partially funded by dividends from L’Oreal. Despite her colossal wealth, Bettencourt Meyers maintains a relatively low profile, investing her time in pursuits such as piano playing and writing, with significant works on the Bible and Greek mythology. She ranks just behind Mexican businessman Carlos Slim and possesses less wealth than Bernard Arnault, the head of LVMH, who stands second richest globally with $179 billion.

Business France
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

