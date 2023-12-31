en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: The First Woman to Amass a $100 Billion Fortune

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:22 am EST
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: The First Woman to Amass a $100 Billion Fortune

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of L’Oreal SA’s founder, has achieved a financial landmark by accumulating a personal fortune surpassing $100 billion, marking the first occurrence for a woman in history. This financial milestone was reached as L’Oreal’s stock value soared to a record high, marking the company’s best performance since 1998. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the daily changes in the fortunes of the world’s wealthiest individuals, Bettencourt Meyers is now the world’s 12th richest individual, closely following Mexico’s Carlos Slim.

L’Oreal’s Legacy and Bettencourt Meyers’ Wealth

Her family holds a significant 35% stake in L’Oreal, a company founded by her grandfather in 1909 and currently valued at approximately $240 billion. Despite family disputes and a strained relationship with her mother leading to a bitter court battle over her mother’s gifts to a friend, Bettencourt Meyers’ fortune has continued to grow. The surge in L’Oreal’s share prices this year has added nearly $28 billion to her net worth.

Bettencourt Meyers’ Position in the Wealth Hierarchy

Despite being the richest woman globally, Bettencourt Meyers stands at number 12 among the richest individuals. A trend of wealth increase has been noticed among the richest, with 77 percent of the top 500 billionaires witnessing a surge in their wealth. However, Elon Musk still tops the list with a staggering net worth of $232 billion.

Bettencourt Meyers: A Private Billionaire

Bettencourt Meyers, who is the vice-chair of L’Oreal’s board, leads a very private life. Her family’s holding company, Téthys, has made direct long-term investments in entrepreneurial projects, including acquiring a stake in French insurance broker April Group and investing in fashion brand Sezane and private hospital operator Elsan. The wealth of her family has also been bolstered by more than $11.2 billion received in dividends from L’Oreal. Bettencourt Meyers’ husband, Jean-Pierre Meyers, serves as chief executive, and her sons, Jean-Victor Meyers and Nicolas Meyers, are also directors.

0
Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Reviving Britain's High Streets: A Call for Accountability and Investment amid Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

From Brink of Collapse to Recovery: THG Founder's Surprising Rescue of City AM

By BNN Correspondents

Warren Buffett's Investment Strategy: A Closer Look at Amazon and Coca-Cola

By BNN Correspondents

Businessweek's Most-Read Stories of 2023: Cracking the Roulette Code and Beyond

By Safak Costu

2023: A Year of Rise and Fall in Fame and Fortune ...
@Business · 21 mins
2023: A Year of Rise and Fall in Fame and Fortune ...
heart comment 0
Radhika Gupta: From Traditional Finance to Shark Tank India

By Rafia Tasleem

Radhika Gupta: From Traditional Finance to Shark Tank India
City AM’s Resurgence: A Testament to Resilience in Print Media

By Aqsa Younas Rana

City AM's Resurgence: A Testament to Resilience in Print Media
Deciphering Warren Buffett’s Investment Strategy: A Look at Amazon and Coca-Cola

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Deciphering Warren Buffett's Investment Strategy: A Look at Amazon and Coca-Cola
Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income

By BNN Correspondents

Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian High Court Judge Suspended: A Debate Over Judicial Competence Ignited
1 min
Zambian High Court Judge Suspended: A Debate Over Judicial Competence Ignited
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia
2 mins
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia
Winter Weather Amplifies Heart Health Risks: A Cardiologist's Caution
5 mins
Winter Weather Amplifies Heart Health Risks: A Cardiologist's Caution
Argentina's New Political Duo: Javier Milei and His Sister, Karina Milei
5 mins
Argentina's New Political Duo: Javier Milei and His Sister, Karina Milei
President Droupadi Murmu's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Prosperity
12 mins
President Droupadi Murmu's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Prosperity
Mid Suffolk District Council Plans £2.4M Project to Improve Stowmarket's Sports Facilities and Tackle Health Inequalities
12 mins
Mid Suffolk District Council Plans £2.4M Project to Improve Stowmarket's Sports Facilities and Tackle Health Inequalities
Biden's Second Term to Prioritize Lowering Costs for Americans, Asserts White House Economic Adviser
13 mins
Biden's Second Term to Prioritize Lowering Costs for Americans, Asserts White House Economic Adviser
Unexpected Joy: Teen Discovers Pregnancy Hours Before Giving Birth
21 mins
Unexpected Joy: Teen Discovers Pregnancy Hours Before Giving Birth
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
22 mins
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
54 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app