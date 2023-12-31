Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: The First Woman to Amass a $100 Billion Fortune

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of L’Oreal SA’s founder, has achieved a financial landmark by accumulating a personal fortune surpassing $100 billion, marking the first occurrence for a woman in history. This financial milestone was reached as L’Oreal’s stock value soared to a record high, marking the company’s best performance since 1998. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the daily changes in the fortunes of the world’s wealthiest individuals, Bettencourt Meyers is now the world’s 12th richest individual, closely following Mexico’s Carlos Slim.

L’Oreal’s Legacy and Bettencourt Meyers’ Wealth

Her family holds a significant 35% stake in L’Oreal, a company founded by her grandfather in 1909 and currently valued at approximately $240 billion. Despite family disputes and a strained relationship with her mother leading to a bitter court battle over her mother’s gifts to a friend, Bettencourt Meyers’ fortune has continued to grow. The surge in L’Oreal’s share prices this year has added nearly $28 billion to her net worth.

Bettencourt Meyers’ Position in the Wealth Hierarchy

Despite being the richest woman globally, Bettencourt Meyers stands at number 12 among the richest individuals. A trend of wealth increase has been noticed among the richest, with 77 percent of the top 500 billionaires witnessing a surge in their wealth. However, Elon Musk still tops the list with a staggering net worth of $232 billion.

Bettencourt Meyers: A Private Billionaire

Bettencourt Meyers, who is the vice-chair of L’Oreal’s board, leads a very private life. Her family’s holding company, Téthys, has made direct long-term investments in entrepreneurial projects, including acquiring a stake in French insurance broker April Group and investing in fashion brand Sezane and private hospital operator Elsan. The wealth of her family has also been bolstered by more than $11.2 billion received in dividends from L’Oreal. Bettencourt Meyers’ husband, Jean-Pierre Meyers, serves as chief executive, and her sons, Jean-Victor Meyers and Nicolas Meyers, are also directors.