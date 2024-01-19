France's President Emmanuel Macron to be Chief Guest at India's Republic Day Celebrations

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, has been confirmed as the Chief Guest for India's Republic Day celebrations, scheduled for January 26th. This significant occasion marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution and India's transition to a republic. The announcement comes from the Defence Ministry, which has confirmed that marching and band contingents, along with aircraft from both France and India, will be participating in the parade.

Highlighting Bilateral Cooperation

The inclusion of French military contingents and aircraft in the parade is a symbolic representation of the cooperation and friendship between India and France. France's participation in this event underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations, particularly in the defence sector. Macron's presence at the event as the Chief Guest is expected to further reinforce these ties.

Emphasizing Public Participation

Around 13,000 special guests from across India have also been invited to attend the parade. This move is seen as a significant gesture that emphasizes the concept of 'Jan Bhagidari,' or public participation, reinforcing the democratic principles that underpin the Republic Day celebrations.

Celebrating Cultural Diversity

The Republic Day celebrations will also feature 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread,' an exhibition showcasing nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from various parts of India. This exhibit aims to spotlight India's rich textile heritage and celebrate the unity in the country's diversity. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the sixth French leader to be the guest of honour at India's Republic Day celebrations, reflecting the long-standing and evolving relationship between the two countries.