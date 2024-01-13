en English
Economy

France’s Housing Market in Turmoil: Macron’s Socialist Mortgage Cap Backfires

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
In a bid to curb soaring housing costs, the French government, led by President Emmanuel Macron, implemented a socialist mortgage cap. However, the move, aimed at protecting consumers from rising rates and making housing more affordable, has resulted in unforeseen turbulence in the country’s property market. Over the past 18 months, mortgage holders have been grappling with significant challenges, signaling a potential backlash of the policy.

The Impact of the Mortgage Cap

The regulation intended to tame spiralling costs has, in fact, caused a ripple effect of complications. Banks have found lending unprofitable, leading to a drastic plunge in mortgage approvals. The decline in product availability has also led to a significant impact on mortgage applications, with around 50% of applications being rejected at one point. Consequently, this has led to a drop in home prices, indicating a negative impact on the housing market.

The Domino Effect on the Property Market

The French property market has been thrown into a state of disorder due to the unintended repercussions of the mortgage cap. The falling number of mortgage approvals and subsequent drop in house prices, particularly for low rated properties, have caused the market to falter. Transaction volumes are expected to further decline due to the current state of the market.

Potential Future Challenges

Beyond the current state of disarray, the market is bracing itself for another potential blow. Regulations aiming for net zero emissions threaten to depress prices of older housing stock. The potential for another shock looms over the market, adding to the uncertainty for potential homebuyers and the French economy at large.

Economy Europe France
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

