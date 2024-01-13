en English
France

France’s Foreign Minister Visits Kyiv, Asserts Support Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
As the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion looms, Ukraine’s struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity continues to resonate globally. One nation making its stance clear is France, with the country’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné indicating unwavering support during his inaugural international visit to Kyiv on Saturday.

Séjourné’s Maiden International Venture

Making Ukraine his first stop after appointment, Séjourné affirmed that Ukraine is a priority for France. His visit aimed at delivering a strong, unequivocal message: France’s commitment to defending the principles of international law remains steadfast. During a joint conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Séjourné iterated France’s sustained support for Ukraine.

France’s Aid Strategy: A Shift in Approach

While no new weapon deliveries were announced during the visit, the Foreign Minister disclosed a significant shift in France’s aid strategy. Rather than providing complete weapons systems, as has been the norm, France is now focusing on aiding Ukraine’s defense manufacturers in enhancing armament production. This move, according to Séjourné, is aimed at addressing Ukraine’s long-term defense needs.

Details of a recent French defense fund allocation for Ukraine’s armament purchases were also shared, although the exact amount remains undisclosed. In addition to these direct efforts, France is actively working to overcome Hungary’s objections to EU financial aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Response and Western-Made Components in Russian Missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged France’s support and used the platform to shed light on a critical issue. Highlighting the presence of Western-made components in Russian missiles, Kuleba urged the G7 and EU to halt such supplies to Russia, a move that could potentially impede Russia’s military efforts against Ukraine.

Séjourné’s visit coincided with a crucial time in Ukraine’s struggle. The UK Prime Minister’s announcement of new military funding for Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force’s action against a Russian missile attack, resulting in civilian casualties in both Ukraine and Russia, underscored the heightened tension in the region.

As Ukraine continues to face the threat of Russian aggression, the support from France and the international community will undoubtedly play a vital role in the country’s defense and eventual resolution of the conflict.

France International Relations Politics Ukraine
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

