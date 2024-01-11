en English
France

France’s Amazigh Community: Celebrating Yennayer and Advocating for Cultural Recognition

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
France's Amazigh Community: Celebrating Yennayer and Advocating for Cultural Recognition

In France, the Amazigh community, known as the Berbers, is marking a distinctive cultural presence through celebrations and activism. Indigenous to parts of North Africa, the Amazigh population in France approximates around 2 million. This community’s rich history predates the Arab conquest of North Africa, and it carries a diverse cultural heritage, including its unique language and traditions.

History and the Pursuit of Identity

The Amazighs’ quest for identity has been a long-standing struggle. Activists from North African countries like Morocco and Algeria have been advocating for the recognition and preservation of Amazigh culture for years. In France, this pursuit continues as many Amazighs seek to explore and affirm their identity. The community’s struggle for recognition extends beyond borders, echoing in the hearts of the diaspora residing in France.

Celebrating Yennayer: The Amazigh New Year

FRANCE 24 reporter Ethan Hajji documented the experiences of some members of the Amazigh community as they participated in their New Year celebrations, known as Yennayer. These festivities symbolize the start of the year for the Amazighs, serving as an opportunity to display and maintain their unique cultural practices. The celebration of Yennayer is more than just an annual event; it is a living testament to the endurance of Amazigh culture.

Advocacy for Cultural Recognition

The report underscores the ongoing efforts of the Amazigh people in France to celebrate and preserve their heritage, amidst a broader context of cultural diversity and integration within the country. The indigenous peoples, including Rifians, Chleuhs, and Kabyles, are advocating for better recognition and a quest for identity in France. France, for them, has been a space of counter-power and freedom of expression.

The story of the Amazigh community in France is one of resilience and cultural pride. It is a narrative of a people seeking to affirm their identity in a world that often overlooks the richness of their heritage. As they continue their advocacy for cultural recognition, the Amazighs are not just preserving their past but also shaping their future.

France
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

