Europe

France to Launch Digital Schengen Visas Starting with Paris Olympics 2024

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
France to Launch Digital Schengen Visas Starting with Paris Olympics 2024

France has taken the lead as the first European nation to issue digital Schengen visas, commencing with the forthcoming Paris Olympics 2024. This significant development follows the announcement by the French government pertaining to the initiation of the “Olympic Consulate” system. Operational since the start of 2024, this system is designed to handle the influx of visa applications associated with the Olympics and Paralympics.

Digitalization of Visa Process

The Olympic Consulate system will manage applications from athletes, journalists, and international delegations, thus streamlining the process and preventing confusion caused by high volumes of files at French visa centers worldwide. Interestingly, athletes and officials who already have a multiple-entry Schengen visa will not require a new French Schengen visa, provided they have game accreditation.

EU’s Broader Plan

This landmark decision by France is part of the European Union’s wider strategy to digitalize the Schengen visa system. The shift to online visa applications for the Schengen area was approved by EU foreign ministers in November. This new system will enable applicants to submit documents and biometric data online, pay fees, and receive a cryptographically signed barcode upon approval. However, first-time applicants and those with new passports or altered biometric data will still need to visit a consulate in person.

Entry/Exit System (EES)

Furthermore, the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) will process all individuals entering the EU. This system will track entries and exits and augment the monitoring of overstays and entry refusals. The EES is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

Europe France Travel & Tourism
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

