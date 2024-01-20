France Intensifies Scrutiny on Food Retail Negotiations Amidst Farmer Protests

France is taking decisive steps to safeguard agricultural producers' income amidst annual price negotiations between food retailers and producers. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced an increase in scrutiny led by the Economy Ministry's fraud office, starting next week. This move comes in response to a wave of protests by farmers across the country, demanding a fair share of revenues.

Farmer Protests Sweep Across the Country

The ongoing farmer protests have raised a clamor for justice in revenue distribution amidst food retail negotiations. The farmers have been protesting against a plethora of grievances such as government taxes on tractor fuel, competition from cheap imports, water storage issues, excessive restrictions, and red tape. Tractors and farmers have been protesting in Toulouse, blocking highways and expressing discontent across the country.

Maintaining Income Through Fair Negotiations

In 2018, a law was passed requiring retailers to consider production costs, thereby preventing farmers from selling at a loss. Le Maire emphasized the importance of this law in maintaining the income of producers through these negotiations. The government's concern over rural workers' support for the far right has further magnified the importance of these negotiations.

Germany's Diesel Subsidy Controversy

Meanwhile, German farm workers are protesting against the government's decision to end a diesel subsidy, adding to the turmoil in the European agriculture sector. In a related development, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has promised to reduce the bureaucratic burden on farmers during a visit to the Rhone region.