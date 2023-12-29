France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats in Reciprocal Move Amid Rising Tensions

In a reciprocal move that has further strained diplomatic ties, France has expelled two Azerbaijani embassy staff, declaring them persona non grata. The announcement, released by the French Foreign Ministry on December 27, 2023, comes in the wake of a strong protest from Azerbaijan against two French Embassy employees who were subsequently ordered to leave Azerbaijan within 48 hours.

Increasing Tensions in the Caucasus

The current situation unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions between France and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has primarily accused France of favoring Armenia in European-led peace talks concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This territory, the cause of two wars between Azerbaijan and Armenia, was recaptured by Azerbaijan from Armenian separatists in September, following decades of Armenian control.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has previously leveled accusations against France of supporting Armenia by supplying arms, thereby exacerbating the volatile situation in the Caucasus region.

Stalled Peace Negotiations

Notwithstanding the intention to conclude a comprehensive peace agreement by the end of 2023, the negotiations facilitated by the European Union have seen limited progress. President Aliyev declined to participate in talks held in Spain, citing France’s perceived bias as the reason. France, home to a significant Armenian diaspora, has faced repeated allegations from Azerbaijan of adopting a pro-Armenian stance in the deep-seated territorial dispute.

Implications of the Diplomatic Standoff

The expulsion of diplomats from both sides signifies a new low in Franco-Azerbaijani relations and may cast a long shadow over the future of peace negotiations. The international community watches with bated breath as the diplomatic standoff unfolds, potentially influencing the outcomes of the peace talks and the future relationship between France and Azerbaijan.