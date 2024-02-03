France Embraces India's UPI, Facilitating Payments in Rupees for Indian Tourists

France has become the first European country to accept India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a momentous step that allows Indian tourists to make purchases in Indian rupees, including at the iconic Eiffel Tower. This significant development was announced in an interaction between French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

France Embraces UPI

The acceptance of UPI in France is a result of a strategic partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited and Lyra. The Eiffel Tower has the distinction of being the first merchant to offer UPI payments in France. Indian tourists can now conveniently book their visit to the Eiffel Tower online using UPI, marking a significant milestone in making UPI widely accepted in international markets. This move aligns with the vision of creating a truly interoperable global payment system.

Implications for Indian Tourists

With UPI, Indian tourists can now pay in rupees at the Eiffel Tower, simplifying their transaction process and enhancing their travel experience. This initiative is expected to extend to other merchants in the tourism and retail sectors throughout France and Europe in the near future. The introduction of UPI in France not only fosters closer economic ties between the two countries but also provides a more familiar payment option for Indian tourists.

UPI: A Prominent Payment Method

Over 380 million users have adopted UPI as a prominent payment method in India, recording over 12.2 billion transactions in January 2024. The UPI system, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016, connects multiple bank accounts to a single mobile application, combining banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments. The introduction of UPI in France marks a significant step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking UPI global.

In a symbolic gesture of the growing collaboration between France and India, President Macron was seen enjoying a traditional 'masala chai' and making a UPI payment. He also received a replica of the Ayodhya temple, further cementing the cultural exchange between the two nations.