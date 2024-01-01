en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

France Assumes Presidency of UN Security Council, Macron Ready to Assist in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
France Assumes Presidency of UN Security Council, Macron Ready to Assist in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

As the first dawn of the year 2024 breaks, France takes the reins of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), following a successful term by Ecuador. The role of the rotating presidency, now adorned by France, remains a critical juncture in the ongoing dynamics of international diplomacy. Representing France in this global theatre is Ambassador Nicolas de Rivire, the nation’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. He is set to conduct a press briefing outlining the Council’s work programme, freshly approved in an inaugural morning session of the new year.

The Composition of the UN Security Council

The UNSC is a mosaic of 15 nations, each wielding one vote. The structure of this principal body of the United Nations is unique, with five permanent members – Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States – possessing veto power. This provision empowers them to reject any substantive resolution, adding a layer of complexity to the Council’s decision-making process. Alongside these permanent members, the UNSC comprises ten non-permanent members. They are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly, infusing a sense of diversity and rotation in the Council’s composition. The current non-permanent members include Algeria, Switzerland, Mozambique, Malta, Japan, Guyana, South Korea, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, and the recently-presided Ecuador.

(Read Also: Deciphering 2024’s Financial Outlook: A ‘Cooking the Books’ Podcast Discussion)

The UNSC and Other Major UN Organs

The United Nations is an expansive organization, with the Security Council being one of its major organs. Other significant components of this global body include the Secretariat, the General Assembly, the International Court of Justice, the Trusteeship Council, and the Economic and Social Council. Each organ plays a distinctive role in the UN’s mission to promote peace, foster international cooperation, and tackle global challenges.

(Read Also: President Macron Declares 2024 as Year of French Pride with Paris Olympics and Notre Dame Reopening)

French President’s Stance on Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

While France steps into the rotating presidency of the UNSC, its national leader, President Emmanuel Macron, has expressed his readiness to assist in building a lasting and balanced solution for all parties in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Following the announcement of a peace deal on November 10, which included the deployment of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers in the region, Macron voiced his satisfaction with the cessation of hostilities and his commitment to fostering a fair, enduring, and acceptable political resolution in Nagorno Karabakh.

Read More

0
France International Relations
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ina Garten and Jeffrey Garten Celebrate New Year and 55th Wedding Anniversary in Paris

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Detained Airbus A340 Lands in Mumbai: A Deep Dive into International Aviation Policies

By Mahnoor Jehangir

President Macron Declares 2024 as Year of French Pride with Paris Olympics and Notre Dame Reopening

By Nitish Verma

Macron's Call for Unity: A Beacon of Hope for France in 2024

By Salman Khan

British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche ...
@Accidents · 4 hours
British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche ...
heart comment 0
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France

By Salman Khan

Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss

By María Alejandra Trujillo

British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss
Fine Wine: A Rising Star in the Investment World

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fine Wine: A Rising Star in the Investment World
French President Emmanuel Macron’s Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation

By Geeta Pillai

French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme
3 mins
Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme
Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in Cross-Strait Relations Amid Election Season
3 mins
Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in Cross-Strait Relations Amid Election Season
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up to Address Guernsey's Housing Crisis
3 mins
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up to Address Guernsey's Housing Crisis
Controversial Remarks on Goddess Saraswati by RJD MLA Ignites Political Firestorm
3 mins
Controversial Remarks on Goddess Saraswati by RJD MLA Ignites Political Firestorm
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
3 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations
3 mins
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations
Danish Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend
3 mins
Danish Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend
Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
4 mins
Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records
5 mins
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
3 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
6 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
15 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
18 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
39 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app