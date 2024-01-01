France Assumes Presidency of UN Security Council, Macron Ready to Assist in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

As the first dawn of the year 2024 breaks, France takes the reins of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), following a successful term by Ecuador. The role of the rotating presidency, now adorned by France, remains a critical juncture in the ongoing dynamics of international diplomacy. Representing France in this global theatre is Ambassador Nicolas de Rivire, the nation’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. He is set to conduct a press briefing outlining the Council’s work programme, freshly approved in an inaugural morning session of the new year.

The Composition of the UN Security Council

The UNSC is a mosaic of 15 nations, each wielding one vote. The structure of this principal body of the United Nations is unique, with five permanent members – Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States – possessing veto power. This provision empowers them to reject any substantive resolution, adding a layer of complexity to the Council’s decision-making process. Alongside these permanent members, the UNSC comprises ten non-permanent members. They are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly, infusing a sense of diversity and rotation in the Council’s composition. The current non-permanent members include Algeria, Switzerland, Mozambique, Malta, Japan, Guyana, South Korea, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, and the recently-presided Ecuador.

The UNSC and Other Major UN Organs

The United Nations is an expansive organization, with the Security Council being one of its major organs. Other significant components of this global body include the Secretariat, the General Assembly, the International Court of Justice, the Trusteeship Council, and the Economic and Social Council. Each organ plays a distinctive role in the UN’s mission to promote peace, foster international cooperation, and tackle global challenges.

French President’s Stance on Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

While France steps into the rotating presidency of the UNSC, its national leader, President Emmanuel Macron, has expressed his readiness to assist in building a lasting and balanced solution for all parties in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Following the announcement of a peace deal on November 10, which included the deployment of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers in the region, Macron voiced his satisfaction with the cessation of hostilities and his commitment to fostering a fair, enduring, and acceptable political resolution in Nagorno Karabakh.

