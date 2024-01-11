en English
Business

Foslev Begins 2024 with Strategic Acquisitions in France

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
The French crane rental and engineering group, Foslev, has embarked on a strategic expansion this year with a series of acquisitions in France. The most recent addition to the Foslev family is Betka, a company based in Gilly-sur-Isere, Savoie. Betka is well-known for its multi-faceted lifting solutions, including heavy and long-boomed loader cranes, truck-mounted aerial work platforms, and heavy transport. In addition to these services, Betka also designs and manufactures material handling equipment, such as heavy crane accessories, and provides industrial maintenance, installation, load testing, and training services.

Foslev’s Growth Strategy

Prior to the acquisition of Betka, Foslev acquired STL, a ‘lift, shift and installation’ company based in Ruitz. Formerly part of the STBE group, STL operates a rental fleet of All Terrain and city cranes, industrial pick & carry cranes, mobile self-erecting tower cranes, an aerial lift, and a heavy transport fleet. With a lean team of 20 employees, STL caters to the construction and industrial sectors in the Pas-de-Calais region. The acquisition of STL is a significant part of Foslev’s regional development strategy.

Expanding Presence in Northern France

Furthering its growth, Foslev also acquired SISE (Societe Industrielle de Soudure et d’Entretien) in Dunkirk late last year. SISE, operating from a 2,000 square meter facility, specializes in custom-built welding, fabrication, overhead cranes, and heavy fork trucks. The company primarily serves the petrochemical and nuclear power industries. Foslev, as part of its expansion plans, intends to upgrade and modernize the SISE facility in Fort Mardyck.

A Family Legacy

Founded in 1979 by Michel Morelli, Foslev is now managed by Armando Morelli. These acquisitions are a testament to the company’s commitment to growth and development, as well as the Morelli family’s dedication to the crane rental and engineering sector. As Foslev continues to expand its reach in France, it is clear that the company is well on its way towards becoming a dominant player in the industry.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

