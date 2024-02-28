FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Transforms into PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT, Unveils New Structure, Geoffroy Sardin Appointed Deputy CEO

On 28 February 2024, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT announced a significant rebranding to PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT, set to take effect on 1 April 2024. This strategic move, unanimously approved by shareholders, marks a pivotal shift towards a new organizational structure aimed at bolstering the group's ambitions. Furthermore, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT's publishing business will evolve into a standalone entity, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Développement, enhancing focus and agility within the newly formed conglomerate.

Strategic Overhaul and Expansion

Under the new banner, PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT, the organization is introducing a tripartite divisional structure. The first, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, will continue to spearhead the publication of AA video games, leveraging its renowned production and marketing prowess. DOTEMU, recognized for its success in the independent gaming sector, will take charge of publishing PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT's indie game portfolio. The Development Studios division will encompass seven creative studios, each with a unique specialization, ranging from train simulation games to first-person shooter experiences, thereby diversifying the group's product offerings.

Geoffroy Sardin, with his extensive background at Ubisoft Entertainment, steps in as Deputy CEO, overseeing all business operations within the group. This appointment, coupled with the restructured organization, aims to streamline operations, enhance synergy across divisions, and propel PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT towards new heights in the entertainment industry.

Reinforcement of Executive Leadership

The executive committee and board of directors have been fortified to reflect the group's strategic redirection. Notably, the addition of Didier Crespel as an independent director bolsters the board's expertise and governance, positioning PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT for sustainable growth and innovation.

This leadership enhancement is pivotal as PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT gears up for a series of significant game launches. Among these are 'Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden' and the eagerly anticipated 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2', setting the stage for a robust 2024/25 financial year.

Looking Forward

The rebranding to PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT and subsequent organizational restructuring represent a strategic evolution designed to align the group's operations with its ambitious growth objectives. By leveraging its diversified portfolio, strengthened leadership, and streamlined structure, PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT is poised to capture new opportunities in the dynamic entertainment landscape, promising exciting developments for stakeholders and audiences alike.

As PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT embarks on this new chapter, the industry watches with anticipation. The strategic decisions made today lay the groundwork for the group's future endeavors, potentially reshaping the entertainment industry's competitive dynamics.