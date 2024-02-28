FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Evolves into PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT, Unveils Strategic Overhaul and Upcoming Game Releases

On 28 February 2024, a significant transformation in the gaming industry unfolded as FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT announced its rebranding to PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT, effective from 1 April 2024. This strategic move, approved by shareholders, marks a pivotal shift in the company's trajectory, aiming to bolster its market position and foster growth across its diverse portfolio. Alongside the rebranding, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT will spin off its publishing business into a new subsidiary, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Développement, streamlining its operations and paving the way for future successes.

New Organizational Structure to Drive Growth

As part of its rebranding strategy, PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT is embarking on a significant organizational overhaul. The company is establishing three new business divisions: FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, DOTEMU, and a Development Studios division, each dedicated to different facets of the video gaming industry. This restructured approach is designed to enhance operational efficiency, foster innovation, and better support the company's subsidiaries. The introduction of new leadership roles and the strengthening of the executive team underscore PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT's commitment to its ambitious growth strategy.

Exciting Upcoming Game Releases

The announcement also highlighted several eagerly anticipated game releases, including 'Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden' and 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'. These titles reflect the company's dedication to delivering high-quality video game content and its strategy to maintain a strong international sales footprint. With a reported turnover of EUR 194.1 million for the 2022-2023 period, PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT is poised to capitalize on these releases, reinforcing its position in the global gaming market.

Implications for the Future

The rebranding of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT to PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT, alongside its strategic restructuring, heralds a new era for the company. By realigning its corporate purpose and optimizing its organizational structure, PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the rapidly evolving gaming industry. The upcoming game releases and the establishment of specialized business divisions are set to invigorate the company's portfolio, promising an exciting future for PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT and its stakeholders.