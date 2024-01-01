en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Fire Ravages Historic Chateau du Grand-Serquigny in Normandy

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
Fire Ravages Historic Chateau du Grand-Serquigny in Normandy

In the pre-dawn hours of a Sunday, the serene tranquility of Normandy was brutally disrupted as a 17th-century architectural masterpiece, the Chateau du Grand-Serquigny, succumbed to an inferno’s rage. The chateau, which had been standing vacant for a decade, was left teetering on the brink of ruin following the devastating fire. The flames were first spotted by a vigilant taxi driver, passing by the deserted chateau in the early morning darkness.

The Battle Against the Blaze

Upon receiving the distress call, a team of 80 firefighters swiftly responded, only to find themselves battling not only the fire but also the unique architectural challenges presented by the historic chateau. The ornamental moat, a picturesque feature that had once added to the chateau’s grandeur, now served as a formidable obstacle, preventing the deployment of heavy firefighting equipment close to the structure.

The Moat’s Unexpected Challenge

Akin to a scene from a medieval siege, the firefighters were forced to abandon their vehicles at the chateau’s periphery, as the bridge leading to the primary entrance couldn’t withstand the weight of their modern mechanisms. This constraint left the team with no choice but to fight the fire on foot, armed with nothing more than their hoses. The moat’s presence also thwarted attempts to use ladders, likely contributing to the chateau’s extensive damage as the fire had the upper hand from a vantage point.

A Heritage in Ashes

The Chateau du Grand-Serquigny, listed as a historic building, was a precious relic of the past, its walls echoing centuries of stories. The fire has not only consumed its physical form but has also incinerated a piece of Normandy’s rich heritage. The dawn of that Sunday revealed the heart-wrenching sight of the once majestic chateau, now severely damaged, its grandeur reduced to smoldering rubble.

0
Disaster France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Severe Flooding Claims Over 20 Lives in Ladysmith, South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Japan Rocked by Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake: Tsunami Breaches Coastal Defenses

By BNN Correspondents

Japan on Edge: Powerful Earthquakes Trigger Tsunami Warnings

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Wake of Destruction and Respons ...
@Disaster · 58 mins
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Wake of Destruction and Respons ...
heart comment 0
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Nation Responds Amidst Global Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Nation Responds Amidst Global Concerns
Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Noto Peninsula

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan's Noto Peninsula
Latest Headlines
World News
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
12 seconds
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
13 seconds
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
Miramas: The Crucible for Team Kenya's Olympic Dreams
39 seconds
Miramas: The Crucible for Team Kenya's Olympic Dreams
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
2 mins
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
3 mins
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
3 mins
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
3 mins
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
3 mins
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture
3 mins
Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
29 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
41 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app