en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

FIGEAC AÉRO Launches PILOT 28: A Strategic Blueprint for Growth and Sustainability

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
FIGEAC AÉRO Launches PILOT 28: A Strategic Blueprint for Growth and Sustainability

Leading aerospace partner, FIGEAC AÉRO, has unveiled its new strategic plan, PILOT 28, set to guide the company’s growth and performance until March 2028. The plan, which builds on the success of the preceding strategy, Route 25, aims to elevate the company’s commercial, financial, and extra-financial performance, with an emphasis on responsible growth and accelerated deleveraging.

Route 25: A Strong Foundation

A testament to the company’s strategic planning, Route 25, was designed to return FIGEAC AÉRO to pre-crisis business levels and bolster cash flow. It has not only met its goals for two years but also set the stage for future success. The robust industry position of FIGEAC AÉRO, its established customer relationships, and a solid order backlog are key factors enabling it to capitalize on the aerospace sector’s growth.

PILOT 28: The Flight Plan for Sustainable Growth

PILOT 28 is more than a strategic plan—it’s a blueprint for sustainable growth in the aerospace industry. The strategy is centered around five strategic pillars: commercial performance enhancement, innovation to maintain competitiveness, optimized financial performance, business model transformation, and commitment to environmental sustainability. FIGEAC AÉRO is expected to provide further details on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives in 2024.

Setting the Course for a Greener Future

The aerospace industry is at a pivotal juncture, with an urgent need to balance growth with sustainability. PILOT 28 responds to this call, integrating initiatives such as the development of fuel-efficient aircraft, alternative fuels, eco-friendly operational procedures, and sustainable aviation fuel. The company also focuses on advanced avionics systems, sustainable sensors, and advancements in aircraft design and engine technologies to minimize noise pollution and reduce environmental impact. These efforts echo the larger industry trend towards a greener, more sustainable future.

With PILOT 28, FIGEAC AÉRO sets clear financial targets with the aim of significant financial improvement and deleveraging by 2028. As a global operator, the Group reported an annual revenue of €341.6 million for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023, signifying a strong financial position to support its ambitious strategy.

0
Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Introduces Exclusive Member Benefits
American Airlines has ushered in a new era for its AAdvantage loyalty program, bringing forth a series of enhancements designed to reward its members more generously. The modifications, set to roll out throughout 2024, include exclusive perks for members, expanded avenues to earn and redeem miles, and additional rewards and status benefits. American Airlines: Loyalty
American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Introduces Exclusive Member Benefits
Spring Beckons Growth: Kabul Airport Head Calls for Investments
6 mins ago
Spring Beckons Growth: Kabul Airport Head Calls for Investments
Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom
6 mins ago
Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom
American Airlines Upholds Elite Status Requirements Amidst Industry Changes
3 mins ago
American Airlines Upholds Elite Status Requirements Amidst Industry Changes
Medtronic to Close Manufacturing Sites and Distribution Centers in Profitability Push
3 mins ago
Medtronic to Close Manufacturing Sites and Distribution Centers in Profitability Push
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom
4 mins ago
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom
Latest Headlines
World News
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
38 seconds
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
46 seconds
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
1 min
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
1 min
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
2 mins
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
3 mins
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
4 mins
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
4 mins
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
5 mins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
1 hour
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app