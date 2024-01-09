FIGEAC AÉRO Launches PILOT 28: A Strategic Blueprint for Growth and Sustainability

Leading aerospace partner, FIGEAC AÉRO, has unveiled its new strategic plan, PILOT 28, set to guide the company’s growth and performance until March 2028. The plan, which builds on the success of the preceding strategy, Route 25, aims to elevate the company’s commercial, financial, and extra-financial performance, with an emphasis on responsible growth and accelerated deleveraging.

Route 25: A Strong Foundation

A testament to the company’s strategic planning, Route 25, was designed to return FIGEAC AÉRO to pre-crisis business levels and bolster cash flow. It has not only met its goals for two years but also set the stage for future success. The robust industry position of FIGEAC AÉRO, its established customer relationships, and a solid order backlog are key factors enabling it to capitalize on the aerospace sector’s growth.

PILOT 28: The Flight Plan for Sustainable Growth

PILOT 28 is more than a strategic plan—it’s a blueprint for sustainable growth in the aerospace industry. The strategy is centered around five strategic pillars: commercial performance enhancement, innovation to maintain competitiveness, optimized financial performance, business model transformation, and commitment to environmental sustainability. FIGEAC AÉRO is expected to provide further details on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives in 2024.

Setting the Course for a Greener Future

The aerospace industry is at a pivotal juncture, with an urgent need to balance growth with sustainability. PILOT 28 responds to this call, integrating initiatives such as the development of fuel-efficient aircraft, alternative fuels, eco-friendly operational procedures, and sustainable aviation fuel. The company also focuses on advanced avionics systems, sustainable sensors, and advancements in aircraft design and engine technologies to minimize noise pollution and reduce environmental impact. These efforts echo the larger industry trend towards a greener, more sustainable future.

With PILOT 28, FIGEAC AÉRO sets clear financial targets with the aim of significant financial improvement and deleveraging by 2028. As a global operator, the Group reported an annual revenue of €341.6 million for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023, signifying a strong financial position to support its ambitious strategy.