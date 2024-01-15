Fatal Storm Triggers Lockdown on French Indian Ocean Island

A violent storm has wreaked havoc on the French Indian Ocean island, leading to one fatality and enforcing a lockdown that has impacted thousands. The storm, which brought heavy rainfall and fierce winds, has caused substantial disruption across the island.

Island on High Alert

The cyclone, dubbed Belal, prompted authorities on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion to urge residents to seek shelter indoors. Forecasters issued a code red cyclone alert, warning of perilous conditions, including winds up to 250 kph and waves as tall as 15 meters. Belal is anticipated to be the most harmful cyclone since the 1960s, and residents are counseled to prepare for power and water supply cuts and to seek refuge under sturdy furniture if their homes start to crumble.

Devastation in the Wake of the Cyclone

The eye of Cyclone Belal hit the French island of La Réunion, bringing torrential downpours and forceful gusts of wind. The island was placed under the violet alert, the highest level, and later reduced to red alert status. The storm’s aftermath was marked by destructive winds, flooding, and left tens of thousands of homes devoid of electricity, water, or network service. A homeless individual tragically lost their life due to the hazardous conditions.

Response and Recovery

Emergency services have been mobilized to tackle the immediate dangers and offer aid to those impacted. Infrastructure has been damaged, with efforts ongoing to restore essential services and guarantee the population’s safety. The local government has issued warnings and is collaborating with disaster response teams to manage the situation. French President Emmanuel Macron has urged residents to stay indoors, and the island’s main airport has suspended flight operations. Emergency health centers have been established, and residents have been cautioned about potentially flooded rivers. Measures have been taken to secure homes and public spaces to minimize potential damage.