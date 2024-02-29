Fan Unveils Mega Mewtwo Z in Celebration of Pokemon Legends: Z-A Reveal

With the recent reveal of Pokemon Legends: Z-A taking the gaming community by storm, one creative member of the Pokemon community has shown off their own "Mega Mewtwo Z" design to celebrate the reveal of the upcoming Pokemon Legends title, as well as the return of Mega Evolution. While fans have only gotten a glimpse at the already greatly-anticipated Pokemon Legends: Z-A from the game's reveal trailer shown at this year's Pokemon Presents, many fans have already begun speculating on what new Mega Evolutions players might encounter when they step back into the Kalos region next year.

Revival of Mega Evolution

Despite Mega Evolution being the oldest and easily one of the most beloved "battle gimmicks" introduced in the world of Pokemon, newer fans of the franchise might not be aware of the feature due to it being absent from every core-series Pokemon title since Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee. First introduced in the Gen 6 games, Mega Evolution is a mysterious and powerful technique which allows various Pokemon to evolve beyond their final form and gain a new appearance, alongside substantially boosted stats, of course. Unlike regular evolution though, the effect reverts at the end of each battle.

Fan-Created Mega Mewtwo Z

Eager for the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A which will take players back to the Kalos region, an artistic member of the Pokemon community known as Macksi has shared a new mega design of their own making. Titled Mega Mewtwo Z, this design features what an alternative mega form for Mewtwo might look like, with the design itself heavily inspired by the aesthetic and color scheme used by Zygarde. Mewtwo is one of the few creatures that received two distinct mega evolutions in the original Gen 6 games, and some fans have speculated that Pokemon Legends: Z-A may bring in yet another mega evolution for the Gen 1 legendary.

Anticipation for Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Though it seemed like mega evolution's time in the spotlight was up until recently, it did mark the beginning of a trend that became consistent throughout subsequent releases. Commonly referred to as battle gimmicks by fans, features such as Z-Moves, Dynamax, and Terastallization brought in new ways to unleash the power of Pokemon in the Gen 7, Gen 8, and Gen 9 games respectively, though Mega Evolution has long been a favorite among fans due to the incredible Pokemon designs it introduced.

The reveal of Pokemon Legends: Z-A subverted practically all rumors and community expectations when it was revealed at the end of the Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day, confirming that players will be returning to the Kalos region rather than the Johto or Unova regions as they had been led to suspect. The reveal of a new Pokemon Legends game has been incredibly well-received after the success of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, leaving many looking forward to this next adventure in the world of Pokemon when it releases at some point in 2025.