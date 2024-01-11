en English
Business

Erwann Maillot Ascends to Regional Sales Manager for Grove Cranes in Northeastern France

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Erwann Maillot Ascends to Regional Sales Manager for Grove Cranes in Northeastern France

In a significant appointment, Erwann Maillot has ascended to the role of regional sales manager for Grove cranes in northeastern France, under the aegis of Manitowoc. The scope of his new role extends from Dunkirk to Clermont-Ferrand, and encompasses the Île-de-France (Paris) and Savoie regions.

Maillot’s Journey in the Crane Industry

The crane industry first welcomed Maillot in 2007 when he embarked on his career at Terex cranes as a marketing assistant. Over time, he climbed the corporate ladder, transitioning through various marketing positions before settling into the role of mobile cranes sales manager. This progression illustrates Maillot’s dedication and the depth of his understanding of the industry.

A New Chapter at Manitowoc

In 2019, the Terex Demag business was acquired by Tadano, and Maillot found himself working for Tadano, focusing on Demag crane sales. With over a decade of experience under his belt, Maillot is now set to brace a fresh challenge at Manitowoc. His appointment bears testament to his expertise, and signifies an important development in Manitowoc’s sales strategy for the region.

Enthusiasm for New Opportunities

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Maillot lauded Manitowoc’s range of new All Terrain cranes, which includes models with capacities of 60, 80, 150, and 250 tonnes. His excitement hints at the potential for growth and innovative strategies that he brings to the table. As the new regional sales manager, Maillot’s extensive industry knowledge and experience are poised to steer Grove Cranes to new heights in northeastern France.

Business France
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

