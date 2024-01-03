en English
Business

Eramet and Vibrantz Technologies Secure Decade-Long Manganese Supply Deal

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Eramet and Vibrantz Technologies Secure Decade-Long Manganese Supply Deal

French mining conglomerate, Eramet, and the US-based chemical coatings firm, Vibrantz Technologies, have sealed a decade-long supply deal for manganese ore. This key agreement was reached in the closing stages of 2023 and is set to fortify the production of lithium-ion batteries, a pivotal aspect of Vibrantz’s business model. Central to this pact is the sourcing of manganese from Eramet’s mines in Gabon, Central Africa, thereby reinforcing a longstanding 20-year collaboration between the two corporations.

A Strategic Move for the Automotive Battery Industry

The primary objective of this agreement is the consistent supply of manganese sulfate, an essential ingredient in the manufacture of automotive batteries. This deal underscores the strategic approach both firms are taking to meet the rising demands of an industry that is growing more dependent on sustainable energy solutions.

Eramet’s Global Positioning

Eramet’s CEO, Christel Bories, reiterated the company’s commitment to meeting customer requirements and maintaining trust with partners. This pledge is reflected in the supply of superior-grade ore from its various global metal deposits. Aside from its manganese mines in Gabon, the company also operates a lithium mine in Argentina and a nickel and cobalt mine in Indonesia. Eramet is therefore positioning itself as a key player in the responsible battery value chain.

Vibrantz’s Ambitious Endeavours

Vibrantz Technologies, recognized for its proficiency in manganese chemicals, has recently launched a high-purity manganese sulfate (HPMSM) pilot processing plant in Mexico. The company’s CEO, Michael Wilson, emphasized Vibrantz’s aspiration to become a leading supplier of specialty chemicals and materials for sustainable energy solutions. He further highlighted the favourable market response from battery producers and automotive equipment manufacturers to Vibrantz’s investment in HPMSM capacity.

Business France Gabon
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

