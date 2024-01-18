Emmanuel Macron Unveils ‘Macron 2’, Aiming to Streamline Business Processes and Liberalize Labor Market

French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled his ambitious plan to streamline administrative procedures for businesses and tighten unemployment compensation rules. This initiative, touted as ‘The France of common sense’, is intended to stimulate economic growth and liberalize the nation’s labor market. It’s an indicator of Macron’s commitment to reducing the bureaucratic red tape that currently deters entrepreneurs and business owners across multiple sectors.

‘Macron 2’: A Sequel to Economic Growth

Dubbed ‘Macron 2’, the proposed legislation is regarded as an ‘Act II’ to the growth, activity, and economic opportunity law enacted in 2015, commonly referred to as the Macron Law. The new bill, set to be presented in March, will concentrate on the everyday hassles businesses grapple with, such as convoluted administrative documents and intricate regulations.

Targeting Full Employment

In addition to simplifying business processes, Macron reiterated his goal of achieving a full employment rate. He aims to slash unemployment from the current 7.4% to around 5%. A labor market reform, scheduled for spring, is anticipated to introduce stricter rules for unemployment compensation, especially when job offers are refused. However, it will also afford better support for the unemployed through training and conversion classes.

Revamping Unemployment Compensation

The government is also examining the compensation conditions for jobseekers above 55. The daunting task of implementing these reforms now rests on the shoulders of Catherine Vautrin, who has succeeded former labor minister Olivier Dussopt. Macron’s vision for a more sovereign Europe is evident in his recent announcements at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, where he stressed the necessity for more well-paid jobs, lesser regulation, and a focus on innovation and industrialization.