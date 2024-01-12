en English
Business

EDP Renewables Boosts French Presence with Acquisition of Solar Projects

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
EDP Renewables Boosts French Presence with Acquisition of Solar Projects

EDP Renewables, a key player in the renewable energy sector, has bolstered its presence in France’s New Aquitaine region by acquiring a portfolio of over 42 MWp (megawatt-peak) of solar power projects. The portfolio is composed of four photovoltaic (PV) schemes, and notably, three of these are designed to marry solar power production with agricultural activities.

A New Dawn for Degraded Land

In an innovative move that prioritizes both renewable energy and the preservation of agricultural land, these projects are slated to be established on degraded land. This approach significantly reduces any potential impact on fertile agricultural zones, while also breathing new life into these previously neglected plots. Commercial operations are scheduled to commence between 2025 and 2028.

EDP Renewables’ Growing Influence in France

With this latest acquisition, EDP Renewables continues to cement its position in France’s renewable energy landscape. The company has already amassed over 600 MW of installed power capacity in the country. While the financial specifics of the transaction and the identity of the vendor remain undisclosed, it is understood that EDP Renewables made the acquisition following a competitive bidding process.

A Broader Trend in Renewable Energy Investments

This development is reflective of a broader trend in renewable energy investments. More and more, companies are seeking to balance sustainability and innovation in their energy production strategies, particularly in competitive markets like France. As the world continues to grapple with climate change, such strategic investments are becoming increasingly crucial in the global push for a more sustainable future.

Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

