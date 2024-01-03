en English
Business

ecoSPIRITS France and La Maison du Whisky Launch a Circular Retail Initiative

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
ecoSPIRITS France and La Maison du Whisky Launch a Circular Retail Initiative

In a significant move towards sustainability and circularity, ecoSPIRITS France has joined hands with La Maison du Whisky to roll-out a new circular retail initiative. The unique collaboration targets a refill solution for premium and exclusive spirits at selected retail outlets in the Paris region. The initiative aligns perfectly with the French anti-waste legislation, Loi AGEC, reinforcing the significance of circularity and sustainability in consumer goods.

Eco-Conscious Offering

The initiative introduces limited-edition spirits delivered in ecoSPIRITS’ ecoTOTE format. This approach deviates from the traditional method of purchasing spirits in glass bottles. Instead, consumers have the opportunity to refill their bottles in-store using the state-of-the-art SmartPour 2.0S technology. Adding to the aesthetic appeal, the refill units are designed in a bronze color to mirror the look of a copper pot still. To further enhance the consumer experience, specially branded reusable bottles are available in various sizes.

Exclusive Lineup and Future Expansion

Initial offerings include Compass Box Synthesis, Christian Drouin Verger Sauvage gin, Renegade Hope rhum agricole, and Amorik single malt whisky. The companies plan to expand their selection with new special-release spirits and seasonal variants. The initiative is set to extend to over 100 outlets across France, marking a noteworthy expansion.

Novelty in European Retail

This venture represents the first instance of ecoSPIRITS’ closed-loop technology being available to European retailers. It follows a minority share investment in ecoSPIRITS by Pernod Ricard’s Convivialit Ventures. Pernod Ricard has separately announced sustainability efforts such as eliminating unnecessary box packaging and creating lighter, recyclable bottles for specific products. However, The Brewers of Europe has voiced concerns over ‘overly prescriptive’ new rules in the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation which could disrupt existing recycling systems and impose reuse targets on beverage producers already excelling in recycling.

Business France Sustainability
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

