Denella Ri'chard's Luxury Cruise Along the Saône and Rhône Rivers

Join Denella Ri'chard on a breathtaking journey through the South of France, as she embarks on an all-inclusive luxury cruise along the enchanting Saône and Rhône Rivers. This tantalizing episode of "Traveling with Denella Ri'chard" is set to air on February 17, 2024, promising an unforgettable experience that will leave viewers craving more.

A Journey through Time and Taste

The esteemed Riverside Luxury Cruises welcomes Denella aboard their exquisite vessel, the Riverside Ravel. As Europe's leading luxury river cruise brand, the Riverside Ravel offers an unparalleled all-inclusive vacation along the Rhine, Rhône, Danube, Main, Moselle, and Saône rivers. With the most luxurious all-suite ships on Europe's waterways, this cruise line is renowned for its intuitive and personalized service, butler service in every suite, premium wines and spirits, StarLink broadband Wi-Fi, gourmet cuisine, and immersive shore excursions.

The Charm of Southern France

Denella will visit a delightful array of charming cities and towns adorning the banks of the Saône and Rhône Rivers, including Lyon, Fourvière, Tain-L'hermitage, Viviers, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Arles, and Avignon. Each destination is rich in history, culture, and unique attractions, providing a visual and sensory feast for viewers.

Indulgence and Discovery

Throughout her journey, Denella will partake in enticing wine and cheese tastings, delving into the region's culinary delights. She will also visit archaeological sites and embark on urban explorations, uncovering hidden gems and local secrets. For the adventurous at heart, Denella will even venture into the countryside for an exhilarating truffle hunt.

As we prepare to embark on this captivating voyage with Denella Ri'chard, viewers are invited to indulge in the opulence and beauty of the South of France. With its enchanting cities and towns, delectable cuisine, and rich history, this luxurious river cruise promises to be an unforgettable adventure. So, mark your calendars for February 17, 2024, and join Denella on this extraordinary journey "Traveling with Denella Ri'chard."