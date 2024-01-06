en English
Europe

Demolition of Marie Curie’s Paris Laboratory Halted by Culture Ministry

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Demolition of Marie Curie’s Paris Laboratory Halted by Culture Ministry

In an unexpected turn of events, the planned demolition of the Pavillon des Sources – part of the laboratory where Marie Curie, the double Nobel laureate, conducted her groundbreaking research on radioactivity – has been halted. The historic building, nestled at 26 rue d’Ulm in the Latin Quarter of Paris, was under threat of destruction as part of a development project. The last-minute intervention by France’s Culture Minister, Rima Abdul Malak, brought a sigh of relief to heritage conservationists and historians worldwide.

Victory for Heritage Conservationists

The move to suspend the demolition was announced following a series of appeals to President Emmanuel Macron and various government ministers. The campaign to safeguard the pavilion was spearheaded by Baptiste Gianeselli, whose efforts were instrumental in achieving this temporary reprieve. Despite the victory, the campaigners are not resting on their laurels. They are adamant about their ongoing fight to have the building classified as a historic monument, thereby ensuring that it is immune to future threats.

Controversy Over Demolition Plans

The controversy surrounding the planned demolition has been heated, with criticism directed at both the Curie Institute, which owns the property, and Paris City Hall for approving the project. The Curie Institute maintains that the pavilion was polluted and therefore unusable. However, prominent campaigners, including historian Claudine Monteil and journalist Stéphane Bern, vehemently dispute this claim.

The Symbolic Importance of the Pavilion

Monteil and Bern, among others, argue passionately about the historical and symbolic importance of the pavilion. They liken the significance of the site to monuments dedicated to male figures like Louis Pasteur, highlighting the need to equally recognize the contributions of female scientists. The site is more than just a building; it is a testament to Curie’s revolutionary work and an emblem of her significant contribution to science.

As the world watches, the future of the Pavillon des Sources hangs in the balance. The outcome of this controversy will not only determine the fate of a historic building but also set a precedent for how we honor and preserve the legacies of pioneering figures in science and culture.

Europe France History
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

