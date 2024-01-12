en English
Aviation

Dassault Aviation to Unveil Full Year Results on March 6, 2024

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Dassault Aviation Group, a premier name in the global aviation industry with a rich hundred-year history, is set to release its full-year results on March 6, 2024. The French aerospace giant, renowned for its prowess in designing, developing, selling, and supporting a diverse range of aircraft, has delivered more than 10,000 military and civilian aircraft to over 90 countries worldwide.

A Legacy of Excellence

The company’s product line includes the Falcon, a high-end family of business jets with over 2,700 units gracing the skies. Additionally, Dassault Aviation is the manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jet, an array of military drones, and state-of-the-art space systems. In 2022, the company reported revenues of €6.9 billion and currently employs a workforce of 12,700 people.

Anticipation Builds for 2024 Financial Results

The financial report due to be released in March will be denominated in euros and is expected to expand on the previously disclosed number of new aircraft. The aviation community and investors alike are keenly awaiting the report, offering a detailed insight into the workings of one of the industry’s most respected names.

Accessing the Upcoming Financial Release

Those interested in the financial performance of Dassault Aviation Group can turn to Nicolas Blandin from the Investor Relations team for more information. As we approach the release date, anticipation is building within the industry, with stakeholders eager to gain insights into the company’s performance in the challenging aviation market.

Aviation Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

