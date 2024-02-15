Dandelooo Cinéma: A New Chapter in Animated Feature Films

In a bold move that signals a significant expansion of its footprint in the animation industry, Dandelooo, an acclaimed French animation producer and distributor, has unveiled its latest venture: Dandelooo Cinéma. This new division is set to reshape the landscape of animated feature films, with a focus on crafting engaging stories for children and families. Under the visionary leadership of Luna Sirvin, Dandelooo Cinéma embarks on an ambitious journey, acquiring, developing, producing, and marketing animated films that promise to captivate audiences worldwide. The announcement, made on February 15, 2024, also revealed the securing of international theatrical rights for three European feature productions, marking the beginning of an exhilarating chapter in the company's history.

Advertisment

An Unprecedented Leap into Animated Feature Films

With its roots deeply embedded in the creation and distribution of award-winning animated content, Dandelooo's establishment of Dandelooo Cinéma represents a strategic expansion of its business model. Luna Sirvin, who brings a wealth of experience as the former director of communications and marketing at Folivari, steps in as the international sales and acquisitions manager. Her expertise is expected to drive the division's success in the competitive landscape of animated cinema. The division's inception is not just a testament to Dandelooo's growth but also to its commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment for kids and families across the globe.

A Sneak Peek into Dandelooo Cinéma's Exciting Lineup

Advertisment

The introduction of Dandelooo Cinéma comes with the promise of an enthralling slate of projects. Among the first to be announced are three eagerly anticipated films: Granny is a Tree!, Hola Frida!, and Born in the Jungle. These projects underscore the division's dedication to storytelling that resonates with both children and adults. By securing international theatrical rights to these European feature productions, Dandelooo Cinéma is poised to make a significant impact on the cinematic experience of audiences worldwide. The films, rich in narrative and visual artistry, are expected to set new benchmarks in animated storytelling.

The Visionary Behind the Scene

At the helm of Dandelooo Cinéma is Luna Sirvin, whose leadership is pivotal to the division's strategic direction and operational execution. Sirvin's background in communications and marketing, combined with her passion for animation, positions her as a key architect in shaping the future of Dandelooo Cinéma. Her role involves not just overseeing the acquisition and development of new projects but also steering them to success in the international market. Sirvin's vision for Dandelooo Cinéma is clear: to create a repository of animated films that are not only entertaining but also carry meaningful messages for its audience.

As Dandelooo Cinéma embarks on this new venture, it does so with a clear mission: to enchant and inspire. With a roster of projects that beckon the imagination and a team led by the forward-thinking Luna Sirvin, the division is set to redefine the animated feature film industry. By focusing on stories that speak to both kids and families, Dandelooo Cinéma aims to bridge generational gaps and bring people together through the magic of cinema. The launch of this new division marks a significant milestone for Dandelooo, as it continues to innovate and push the boundaries of animated storytelling.