France

Cyclone Belal Batters Reunion Island: A State of Emergency Declared

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Cyclone Belal Batters Reunion Island: A State of Emergency Declared

On the morning of January 15, 2024, Reunion Island, a small French overseas territory tucked away in the Indian Ocean, found itself in the eye of an imminent storm. As Cyclone Belal drew closer, the island’s nearly 900,000 inhabitants braced for extreme winds. The approaching cyclone set off a violet alert, the highest level of warning, plunging the island into a stringent lockdown.

Unyielding Winds and a Solemn Precedent

The storm, although not predicted to evolve into an intense tropical cyclone, was formidable enough to claim a life prematurely—a homeless individual in the town of Saint Gilles. The lockdown imposed by the authorities mandated residents to stay indoors for a continuous span of 36 hours. In a bid to minimize potential damage, residents were urged to unplug electronic devices, refrain from using tap water, and reserve telephonic communication solely for emergencies. The storm’s impending wrath also raised alarms for the island’s coastline, with waves projected to surge as high as 13-15 meters.

Preparations Amidst the Lockdown

The lockdown didn’t just confine residents within the walls of their homes but also extended to the island’s security forces. The severity of the situation was underscored by President Emmanuel Macron’s address, in which he advised the island’s residents to remain sheltered at home. The island’s main airport halted its operations in anticipation of the storm. Residents were cautioned to secure loose objects, clear balconies, and gardens to prevent any unforeseen mishaps. The echoes of Cyclone Firinga from 1989, infamous for causing widespread damage, were unmistakable.

Forecasting the Storm and Ensuring Safety

Despite the forecast of a temporary ‘lull’ when the eye of the storm passed over the island, meteorological institution Meteo-France warned of winds resuming from different directions. The gusts were projected to exceed 200 km/h along the coast and could even touch 250 km/h in the highlands. To assist those in need during the cyclone, the authorities established six emergency health centres and 142 accommodation shelters across the island. As Cyclone Belal advanced, the inhabitants of Reunion Island were left to face the storm, armed with hope, preparedness, and the will to endure.

France Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

