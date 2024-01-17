Collette's 2024 Travel Destinations: Emphasis on Small Group Tours

Collette: A Pioneering Force in Global Travel

In response to a resurgence in global travel, North America's longest-serving tour operator, Collette, experienced its most fruitful year to date in 2023. As we venture into 2024, the company has spotlighted a selection of trending destinations that are set to enthrall travelers in the forthcoming months. These include the romantic landscapes of France, the cultural richness of Southeast Asia, and the mesmerizing beauty of Italy.

Small Group Tours: A Rising Trend

Collette has observed an increased interest in smaller group tours, allowing for a more intimate and immersive travel experience. Catering to this demand, the company is offering customizable tours designed to provide unique experiences tailored to the preferences of each traveler. Tours include the 'Best of Italy' small group Explorations tour, which offers choices ranging from wine-infused mud treatments to city tours, and the 'Kingdoms of Southeast Asia' tour, a 19-day journey across Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

The Tours: Itineraries and Pricing

The 'Best of Italy' tour is available from May 26, 2024, with prices starting at $4,399 USD per person. The 'Kingdoms of Southeast Asia' tour opens for bookings on February 21, 2024, with pricing from $4,199 USD per person. In addition to these destinations, the 7-day 'Spotlight on Paris' tour offers an immersive experience of Parisian life, including using the Metro and sampling French cuisine. Departures for this tour begin on March 12, 2024, with prices from $2,499 USD per person.

Collette's Success: A Commitment to Integrity and Flexibility

Collette's success is largely attributed to its unwavering commitment to integrity, a comprehensive travel protection plan, flexible pacing, and solid industry relationships. With over 160 tours worldwide, the company underscores its dedication to social responsibility in both local and global communities.