en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CMA CGM Raises Shipping Rates Amid Security Threats in the Red Sea

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
CMA CGM Raises Shipping Rates Amid Security Threats in the Red Sea

In the wake of escalating security threats in the Red Sea, French shipping heavyweight CMA CGM has dramatically escalated its container shipping rates from Asia to the Mediterranean region. Starting January 15, rates are set to soar by up to 100%, a stark contrast to prices on the first day of the year. This information, made available on the company’s official website, comes at a time when shares in shipping firms have been riding a high wave. An anticipatory market, envisioning a rise in freight rates due to the need for lengthier shipping routes, is credited with this surge in share prices.

Detouring for Safety

The recent series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi militants, based in Yemen, have cast long shadows over the shipping industry. In response to these security threats, shipping companies, including CMA CGM, are eyeing longer, safer routes, triggering an inevitable hike in freight costs. Major players such as Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen Line, and MSC are currently sidestepping the Red Sea due to the imminent danger, leading to a spike in shipping costs. Maersk and CMA CGM, though currently transiting through the Red Sea, are keeping a close watch on the evolving security situation.

Consumer Goods Prices at Risk

Freight prices have shot up by an unprecedented 80% in the past week due to disruptions in the Red Sea route, reaching a 15-month high. This rise in freight costs and the potential trickle-down effect on consumer goods prices, coupled with worries over escalating regional conflicts, are fostering a cautious global trade outlook.

Adjustments and Caution in the Shipping Industry

Shipping companies are bracing themselves for a period of adjustment and heightened caution, with the Danish shipping sector agreeing to double wages for crew navigating the perilous Red Sea. CMA CGM has also introduced Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) and revised blank sailing programs on various trade routes. These moves, along with the rerouting of vessels through the Cape of Good Hope, underscore the industry’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its crew, vessels, and cargo, even as it navigates an uncertain future.

0
Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Synovus Financial Corp. Announces Dividend Payout, Signifying Robust Financial Health

By Justice Nwafor

Heavyweight Investors Bullish on Costco in Options Trading

By Salman Akhtar

The 2023 Banking Crisis: An Overview and its Aftermath

By BNN Correspondents

Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

TAG Immobilien AG Announces Significant Change in Voting Rights Struct ...
@Business · 2 mins
TAG Immobilien AG Announces Significant Change in Voting Rights Struct ...
heart comment 0
Morgan Stanley’s Stock Price Sees Slight Dip Amid Earnings Decline

By BNN Correspondents

Morgan Stanley's Stock Price Sees Slight Dip Amid Earnings Decline
FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities

By Justice Nwafor

FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities
Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development Boosts Economy with Micro Enterprise Funding

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt's Ministry of Local Development Boosts Economy with Micro Enterprise Funding
John Bean Technologies to Distribute Dividends Amid Stable Financial Performance

By Hadeel Hashem

John Bean Technologies to Distribute Dividends Amid Stable Financial Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
22 seconds
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
22 seconds
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
30 seconds
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
36 seconds
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
46 seconds
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
51 seconds
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
57 seconds
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
1 min
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
1 min
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app