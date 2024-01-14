en English
France

Clinatec’s Neurological Breakthrough: Non-Invasive Brain Implant to Restore Motor Functions

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Clinatec’s Neurological Breakthrough: Non-Invasive Brain Implant to Restore Motor Functions

The realm of neuroscience has witnessed a significant breakthrough with Clinatec, a biomedical research center in Grenoble, France, developing a non-invasive brain implant. This remarkable invention has the potential to restore motor functions in individuals suffering from neurological damage, which could be a consequence of brain or spinal accidents. The breakthrough device sits on the surface of the brain, recording neurological activity, and mimicking signals essential for muscle function.

Interpreting Movement Intent from Brain Activity

Abdelmadjid Hihi, the deputy director for scientific affairs and partnerships at Clinatec, elucidated on the workings of the technology. According to him, the brain implant is designed to interpret the intent of movement from brain activity in people with severe movement impairments. The system employs bio-compatible electrodes to transmit signals from the brain. These signals are then decoded in real-time by software armed with machine learning algorithms. The decoded signals can then be utilized to control devices such as exoskeletons, aiding individuals in walking or even grasping.

Over a Decade of Research and Development

Clinatec’s research and development efforts have spanned over a decade, with the first patient receiving the implant more than six years ago. The monumental project is backed by a French government grant, and its ultimate aim is to extend the benefits of this transformative technology to stroke survivors requiring rehabilitation. The implant is crafted from bio-compatible materials, ensuring its acceptance by the brain. This characteristic of the implant makes it an attractive proposition as it avoids invasive procedures, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Revolutionizing Neuro-Rehabilitation

The introduction of Clinatec’s non-invasive brain implant stands to revolutionize neuro-rehabilitation. It offers a ray of hope to countless individuals suffering from neurological damage and severe movement impairments. With continued research and development, this technology can be further refined and made widely accessible, potentially transforming the lives of stroke survivors and others with similar conditions.

France Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

