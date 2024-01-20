Climate Challenges Threaten Ski Resorts Despite Visitor Surge

In the heart of Cevennes, the Gard resort, Alti Aigoual (formerly known as Prat-Peyrot), saw an influx of snow enthusiasts last weekend. Approximately 2,500 people arrived on Saturday, and an impressive 3,500 on Sunday, following a significant snowfall. Yet, despite this surge of visitors, the station is grappling with challenges associated with global warming that threaten its future operations.

Sustainability Concerns Amidst Fluctuating Weather Patterns

Denis Boissière, the station's co-manager, voices his concerns about the sustainability of the resort. The erratic weather patterns and rising temperatures pose a threat to the future of the resort that has been a ski learning spot for many in the Languedoc region. The station is now in a precarious situation, with setbacks including warm winters, COVID-19 restrictions, equipment failures, and an energy crisis that has significantly raised electricity costs.

Striving to Overcome Operational Hurdles

In an attempt to navigate these challenges, efforts have been made to reduce operating costs and attract volunteers. Larger ski resorts have also stepped in to lend their support. However, the future of Alti Aigoual hangs in the balance. Constraints like the rigidity of the Cévennes National Park impede the development of year-round activities that could ensure the resort's sustainability.

Climate Challenges: A Common Issue in the Ski Industry

This crisis extends beyond Alti Aigoual. The past decade has seen the closure of 150 smaller ski resorts due to climate challenges. Other resorts in the south of the Massif Central, like Mont Lozère or Brameloup, also welcomed visitors but had to shut down shortly due to insufficient snow. Meanwhile, the resort of Laguiole on the Aubrac plateau continues its operations, thanks to the rallying local community, which is also strategizing for a transition to a four-season resort.

The Struggle of the Ski Industry in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Looking further afield, the ski industry in Gulmarg, Kashmir, is similarly affected by the decreasing snowfall. The unpredictable weather patterns and dwindling frequency of snowfall have led to a decline in both local and tourist influx, as well as revenue. Ski resorts are finding it challenging to offer adequate slopes and activities, leading to socio-economic challenges for the region.

As the planet continues to heat up, the impact of extreme weather on the ski industry is becoming increasingly apparent. Climate scientists warn of more frequent and prolonged dry spells in the region, leading to potential water shortages and impacting farming practices.