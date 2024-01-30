Clark Atlanta University Students Shine at Global Master Class in Paris

In a groundbreaking event, two gifted students from Clark Atlanta University, Amari Franklin and Ficara Akins, have earned the privilege to represent their university at a prestigious global master class in Paris, France. The trip, a significant milestone in their academic journey, was supported by Fulton County's Fashion Art Culture and Education initiative.

Global Exposure and Learning

Franklin and Akins, both shining stars of the Art and Fashion Department at Clark Atlanta University, were offered an enriching opportunity to learn from the industry's best in the art and fashion capital of the world. This unique experience not only amplified their education but also facilitated the building of relationships with influential personalities in the art and fashion sector.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

The master class, seen as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, has catapulted their careers to new heights. It has provided them with a platform to make valuable connections within the international art and fashion community, potentially opening doors to future opportunities.

Clark Atlanta University Nurturing Talent

The selection of Franklin and Akins for this international event underscores Clark Atlanta University's commitment to nurturing talent, and preparing its students for international experiences in their respective fields. Their participation in the master class in Paris also reflects the quality of education and training provided by the university's Art and Fashion Department, which has equipped these students with the skills necessary to excel on such a global stage.