Cinema Tourism: The Silver Screen’s Influence on Paris Tourism

Four out of five foreign tourists that flock to the City of Love, Paris, are swayed by the enchanting visuals and riveting narratives of movies or TV series filmed against the backdrop of this city’s alluring charm. Among them, one out of ten cite these cinematic creations as their primary motive for visiting. The study, conducted by Ifop on behalf of France’s National Centre of Cinematography, sheds light on the persuasive power of ‘cinema tourism’.

The Magnetic Pull of Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘Lupin’

Netflix’s globally popular series ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘Lupin’ have emerged as the most influential, cited by 38% and 11% of tourists respectively. Other French shows like ‘Versailles’ and ‘Call My Agent’ seem to pale in comparison, in terms of their impact on international tourism. Classic films such as ‘The Da Vinci Code’, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ have also played their part in magnetizing global tourists towards the French capital.

Cinema Tourism: A Rising Trend

As the trend of ‘cinema tourism’ gains momentum, powered by the rise of streaming services, the study reveals that 86% of tourists to Paris have viewed at least one French movie or series, a rise from 81% in 2018. This phenomenon extends beyond international borders, inspiring domestic travelers as well, with 22% admitting that they have embarked on a journey within France, influenced by a movie or series.

The Double-Edged Sword of Cinema Tourism

While ‘cinema tourism’ positively impacts local economies by boosting tourism, it doesn’t come without its challenges. The surge in tourist influx raises concerns about overtourism, a phenomenon that turns into a predicament for popular filming locations. One such instance is the Normandy seaside town of Etretat, where the deluge of summer tourists far exceeds the local population, causing a strain on resources and the local way of life.