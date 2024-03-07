CHT Launches Recycled Silicone Products for Eco-Friendly Personal Care at in-cosmetics 2024

In a pioneering move towards sustainability in personal care, CHT has introduced a new range of silicone-based products featuring over 94% recycled monomers. This significant development was unveiled ahead of the in-cosmetics global 2024 event in Paris, marking a milestone in the industry's journey towards greener alternatives.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Personal Care with Recycled Silicones

CHT's innovative product, CHT-BeauSilTM RE-AMO 919 EM, stands out by offering a sustainable choice for personal care formulations. Crafted from end-of-life silicone polymers, this sugar-modified silicone emulsion is designed for use in a variety of hair care products. Distinguished by its low cyclomethicone content and absence of PEG-based surfactants and MIT, the product not only ensures a reduced environmental footprint but also enhances hair's natural softness and appearance.

Expanding the Eco-Friendly Range

Advertisment

Furthering its commitment to sustainability, CHT also introduced CHT-BeauSilTM WAX 018, a high alkyl modified silicone wax that promises excellent film-forming properties and durability for color cosmetics. This innovative product serves as an ideal alternative to traditional film formers, offering superior sensory qualities and supporting the industry's shift towards more environmentally conscious ingredients.

A Global Platform for Sustainable Innovation

in-cosmetics global 2024 serves as a crucial platform for CHT to showcase its latest advancements in eco-friendly personal care. The event, scheduled from 16 to 18 April 2024 in Paris, will see CHT presenting a diverse array of products, including a foot cream, shower oil, leave-in conditioner, color cosmetic sample, and hair styling wax. This global gathering of industry professionals offers an invaluable opportunity for attendees to explore the unique benefits of silicones in cosmetic formulations and the potential of sustainable alternatives.

As the personal care industry continues to navigate towards sustainability, CHT's launch of recycled silicone products represents a significant step forward. By combining environmental responsibility with product innovation, CHT not only sets a new standard for the industry but also provides a blueprint for future developments in eco-friendly personal care solutions.