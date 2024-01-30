On January 27, 2024, China and France commemorated the diamond jubilee of their diplomatic relations, marking 60 years of mutual growth and cultural exchange. This celebration, however, extends far beyond recent political ties; it is a tribute to a centuries-old history of cultural exchanges, symbolized by the significant manuscript "Confucius, or the Science of the Princes," a gift from French President Emmanuel Macron to Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019.

A Historic Year of Culture and Tourism

China and France jointly launched the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism as part of the 60th Anniversary celebration. This event aims to magnify the cultural echoes between the two nations, fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral relations. Both Presidents delivered video speeches at a reception held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, underscoring the significance of their enduring relationship and their commitment to global cooperation and peace.

Confucius Meets Machiavelli

The manuscript, published in 1688 by Francois Bernier, is the earliest known French edition of the Latin work "Confucius Sinarum Philosophus." It represents a meeting point of Eastern and Western philosophies, contrasting the political and ethical ideas of Confucius with Niccolo Machiavelli's "The Prince." Bernier's translation aimed to share Confucian values of balance, morality, and respect with the French public. The manuscript, dedicated to French kings, emphasized the moral education of sovereigns, marking a significant milestone in the cultural exchange between the two nations.

A Legacy of Cultural Exchange

The mutual influence of China and France extends beyond philosophical texts. The 17th century saw Chinese art significantly impacting French aesthetics, while France found inspiration in China's imperial examination system to shape its meritocratic traditions. Renowned French sinologist Remi Mathieu expressed hope that the trend of deepening mutual understanding of history and culture will intensify in the future.

The two countries plan to hold a celebration event at the Palace of Versailles in Paris on January 31, marking the opening of the Culture and Tourism Year. As both nations step into the future, the celebration stands as a testament to their shared history and the promise of continued cultural and diplomatic engagement.