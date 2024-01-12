Chateau Troplong Mondot: A Wine Estate Turning the Tide with Sustainable Practices

At the zenith of Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux, lies the esteemed Chateau Troplong Mondot, a wine estate with a rich history and a visionary approach to sustainability. The estate is not just a producer of Premier Grand Cru Classe wine but also a remarkable example of sustainable vineyard management. In a significant departure from the norm, it has integrated animals into its practices, not for food but as integral contributors to the ecosystem.

Animals as Eco Warriors

It is a scene reminiscent of an idyllic countryside painting: pigs, chickens, and India runner ducks thriving within the vineyard’s landscape. These animals, however, play a pivotal role in the estate’s operations. They feast on leftovers from the property’s Michelin-starred kitchen, aiding in waste management, and keep pests at bay, enhancing the health and quality of the vineyard.

A Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture

The inclusion of animals is just one element of Chateau Troplong Mondot’s commitment to sustainable agriculture. The estate bid adieu to pesticides and herbicides in 2002, setting the stage for a host of quality-focused initiatives. Under the leadership of Christine Valette, the estate achieved the prestigious Premier Grand Cru Classe B status in 2006. Late harvests, reduced yields, and the use of new French oak barrels for aging the wine are among these initiatives. The estate also ignited a trend by employing horses for land cultivation, favouring this traditional method over machinery in anticipation of the rise in popularity of biodynamic and organic farming practices.

The Journey Ahead

The estate’s current CEO, Aymeric de Gironde, seeks to further enhance the unique terroir’s prominence in the wines and offer visitors more than just a quick glass and a meal. The estate now provides boutique lodging and immersive vineyard experiences, underscoring sustainability’s role in not just wine production but also in its culinary philosophy. With the restaurant earning the Michelin Green Star for its locavore approach, the estate is poised to produce its most exceptional vintage yet in 2022, thanks to three heatwaves last summer.

Much like Chateau Troplong Mondot, Chateau Vieux Landat, a small family winery in Bordeaux’s Haut-Medoc region, underscores the growing commitment to sustainable agriculture in the wine industry. Having recently achieved level 3 HVE (High Environmental Value) certification, the winery focuses on traditional wines and single-variety cuvees sans sulfites. Experimentation with new methods, including the use of sheep for grass control and promoting vineyard biodiversity, marks the winery’s continuous drive for improvement.