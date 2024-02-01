Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam's Marriage Hits Rocky Ground

Charlotte Casiraghi, a beacon of elegant fashion and granddaughter of the late Hollywood icon Grace Kelly, and her husband Dimitri Rassam, a prominent film producer, are reportedly at the precipice of marital dissolution. According to French magazine Voici, the couple's relationship has been under significant strain due to Rassam's demanding professional obligations requiring him to travel extensively.

Rumours of Separation

Whispers of their impending separation began to circulate recently. The couple, who committed to each other in two extravagant ceremonies in June 2019, have not been spotted together publicly since the conclusion of the previous year. Casiraghi even attended the annual Monaco's National Day in November without Rassam. She was accompanied by her children and other members of the Monégasque royal family, further fanning the flames of speculation.

No Official Confirmation

Despite the mounting conjecture, neither Charlotte Casiraghi nor Dimitri Rassam has addressed these rumors publicly. This is not the first time that the Monégasque royal family finds itself in the middle of such speculation. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have also been subject to split rumors since their nuptials in 2011.

From Love to Uncertainty

Casiraghi, who holds the 11th position in the succession line to the throne, met Rassam towards the end of 2016. They got engaged in March 2018 and celebrated their matrimony in Monaco and France. Charlotte is not only a part of the royal family but also has a deep-rooted connection with the world of fashion. She is an ambassador for Chanel and even paid homage to her grandmother Grace Kelly by wearing Kelly's Cartier diamond necklace at her wedding.