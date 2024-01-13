en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

CES Exhibits Pioneer Tech Solutions for Climate Change and Water Scarcity

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
CES Exhibits Pioneer Tech Solutions for Climate Change and Water Scarcity

In the heart of the CES gadget exhibition, a surge of innovative technologies aimed at environmental sustainability stole the spotlight. Genesis Systems and MolluScan, among others, unveiled groundbreaking solutions to tackle climate change and water scarcity – global problems that demand immediate and sustainable responses.

Genesis Systems: The WaterCube Revolution

Genesis Systems, a pioneer in environmental technology, introduced the WaterCube. This device, capable of extracting water directly from the air, promises to be a game-changer in tackling water scarcity. The WaterCube’s potential to provide a home with all its water needs, sourced from untapped atmospheric reserves, showcases the company’s commitment to sustainable solutions and democratizing access to water.

In an absorbing demonstration, co-founder Shannon Stuckenberg elucidated the WaterCube’s inner workings. The device’s potential carbon-capturing feature, still under consideration, further highlighted Genesis Systems’ commitment to battling climate change.

MolluScan: The Bioindicator Breakthrough

Another impressive revelation at CES was MolluScan’s cutting-edge technology. The France-based company uses sea mussels as bioindicators to detect pollution in aquatic environments. This innovative approach offers a cost-effective and time-efficient alternative to traditional water sampling methods, contributing significantly to environmental protection.

Emerging Trends: Sustainability and Innovation

The introduction of these technologies at CES underscores a transformative trend in the tech industry. The focus is shifting towards leveraging cutting-edge innovations to combat environmental challenges. From devices like the WaterCube that address water scarcity to bioindicator technologies protecting aquatic ecosystems, the industry is embracing its role in promoting global sustainability.

0
France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
51 mins ago
Natural Hydrogen Discovery in France: A Game Changer for Global Energy
In the heart of Lorraine, eastern France, scientists have unearthed a significant deposit of natural hydrogen, a discovery that could potentially revolutionize the global energy landscape. Hydrogen, recognized universally as one of the cleanest fuels available, is produced organically within the Earth’s crust, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional hydrogen production methods. Natural Hydrogen: A
Natural Hydrogen Discovery in France: A Game Changer for Global Energy
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
3 hours ago
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
Suki Waterhouse Calls Out French Fashion Snobbery amid AI Modeling Concerns
3 hours ago
Suki Waterhouse Calls Out French Fashion Snobbery amid AI Modeling Concerns
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
1 hour ago
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
1 hour ago
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
Emmanuel Macron Urges New 'Revolutionary' Cabinet with Key Appointments
2 hours ago
Emmanuel Macron Urges New 'Revolutionary' Cabinet with Key Appointments
Latest Headlines
World News
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
10 seconds
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
12 seconds
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
2 mins
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
2024 International Art Auctions: A Collision of Luxury and Controversy
2 mins
2024 International Art Auctions: A Collision of Luxury and Controversy
UFC Atlantic City: Main Event Confirmation and Exciting Lineup
4 mins
UFC Atlantic City: Main Event Confirmation and Exciting Lineup
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
5 mins
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
5 mins
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
6 mins
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
9 mins
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app